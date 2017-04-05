Lady Noles respond late to defeat Lady Tigers

SMITHVILLE – After an injury to Smithville second baseman Priscilla Keebler, both the Lady Noles and the Hatley Lady Tigers huddled together to decide if they wanted to continue their game last Monday night.

The Lady Noles chose to keep on playing to honor their teammate and responded with a 12-2 win over their county rival.

“Our girls did a good job of responding after what happened,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Priscilla is one of our go-to players, and we’re a family around here. When one of our girls goes down, it’s emotional. We’re together 8 out of 12 months of the year. We asked the girls if they wanted to play, and they said, ‘Priscilla would want us to play, and we want to play for her.’”

Smithville put up a 2-0 lead when Angel Guyton was hit by a pitch, moved to third on wild pitches and scored when Katie Beth Williams reached on an error on her bunt attempt. Callie Williams singled to drive in the final run of the first inning.

Hatley scored one in the third and one in the top of the fourth to tie the game. In the third, Bre Harmon singled and scored on an error, and in the fourth, Caitlin Howard stole home on a double steal. The Lady Tigers were held to one hit in the final two innings, a single by Allison Easter, who had three hits, in the fifth.

The Lady Noles had two big hits to get the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Savanna Spees doubled to left to drive in the go-ahead run. Then Olivia Roberts used her speed for an inside-the-park grand slam for a 7-2 advantage.

After Keebler’s injury, her teammates kept going for five more runs – four in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the game.

In the fifth, the first run scored on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Kate Hester, then another on an RBI groundout by Roberts. Guyton hit a double to right to plate another two runs and make it 10-2 in favor of Smithville.

In the sixth, Taylor King led off with a single up the middle, and Spees had the walkoff hit with a single to right.

“I thought we played extremely well tonight,” Duke said. “We’re coming along fine, and we just need more reps. That was only our ninth game of the year.”

Guyton scattered six hits over six innings, struck out three and walked just one.

“If she continues to pitch well, and we keep doing what we’re doing, I think we will be okay,” Duke said.