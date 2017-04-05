Lady Noles respond late to defeat Lady Tigers
SMITHVILLE – After an injury to Smithville second baseman Priscilla Keebler, both the Lady Noles and the Hatley Lady Tigers huddled together to decide if they wanted to continue their game last Monday night.
The Lady Noles chose to keep on playing to honor their teammate and responded with a 12-2 win over their county rival.
“Our girls did a good job of responding after what happened,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Priscilla is one of our go-to players, and we’re a family around here. When one of our girls goes down, it’s emotional. We’re together 8 out of 12 months of the year. We asked the girls if they wanted to play, and they said, ‘Priscilla would want us to play, and we want to play for her.’”
Smithville put up a 2-0 lead when Angel Guyton was hit by a pitch, moved to third on wild pitches and scored when Katie Beth Williams reached on an error on her bunt attempt. Callie Williams singled to drive in the final run of the first inning.
Hatley scored one in the third and one in the top of the fourth to tie the game. In the third, Bre Harmon singled and scored on an error, and in the fourth, Caitlin Howard stole home on a double steal. The Lady Tigers were held to one hit in the final two innings, a single by Allison Easter, who had three hits, in the fifth.
The Lady Noles had two big hits to get the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Savanna Spees doubled to left to drive in the go-ahead run. Then Olivia Roberts used her speed for an inside-the-park grand slam for a 7-2 advantage.
After Keebler’s injury, her teammates kept going for five more runs – four in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the game.
In the fifth, the first run scored on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Kate Hester, then another on an RBI groundout by Roberts. Guyton hit a double to right to plate another two runs and make it 10-2 in favor of Smithville.
In the sixth, Taylor King led off with a single up the middle, and Spees had the walkoff hit with a single to right.
“I thought we played extremely well tonight,” Duke said. “We’re coming along fine, and we just need more reps. That was only our ninth game of the year.”
Guyton scattered six hits over six innings, struck out three and walked just one.
“If she continues to pitch well, and we keep doing what we’re doing, I think we will be okay,” Duke said.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Belle-Shivers Middle School hosting art show March 29, 2017
- Aberdeen School Board elects its president and secretary ahead of conservatorship exit April 3, 2017
- Panther Café is Amory’s best-kept dining secret April 2, 2017
- ACA hoops hosts state playoffs April 1, 2017
- Legislative update: March 29, 2017 April 1, 2017
- Trent Harmon performance scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 5, 2017
- Lady Noles respond late to defeat Lady Tigers April 5, 2017
- Lady Tigers split doubleheader with Ingomar April 5, 2017
- Volunteer fire department radio purchase pushed to another budget year April 5, 2017
- Pilgrimage crowds come in larger than normal numbers April 5, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...