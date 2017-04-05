Lady Tigers split doubleheader with Ingomar

HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers battled it out with the Ingomar Lady Falcons last Tuesday night, splitting a varsity doubleheader as they won Game 1 7-3 and lost Game 2 11-2.

“We had a solid outing from Jules (Rimmer) in the first game, and defensively we were pretty stellar,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “We had some clutch hits and capitalized on a few of their errors. All that came together, and we played a very efficient game. I was very pleased with the girls.”

In Game 1, the Lady Tigers scored five in the bottom of the second. Allison Easter drew a walk, and Harley Gaston singled to put two on for Emma Rose Thompson, who drove in the first run with an RBI single. Maggie Knight bunted and reached on an error to send Gaston and Thompson both home for a 3-0 lead.

Knight scored on another error, and Madison Seals made it 5-0 with her RBI single to plate Bre Harmon.

They completed their scoring in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on hits by Easter and Caitlin Howard and a walk to Gaston. Jules Rimmer helped her own cause with an RBI single, then Thompson came through once again, this time with an RBI double.

Ingomar scored all three of its runs in the top of the fifth.

Rimmer picked up the win, scattering six hits and striking out five.

In Game 2, the Lady Tigers dropped an 11-2 contest to the Lady Falcons. Hatley scored in the third on a sacrifice fly by Allison Easter and in the fifth on an RBI double by Harley Gaston. Jules Rimmer had a pair of hits in the loss.

Maggie Knight allowed just two hits in the loss.

“The second game was missed opportunities, and I believe that out of their 11 runs, 9 were unearned from errors and walks,” Gray said. “Maggie pitched well, and at the end of the day, we have to make the routine plays behind her. We missed a few of those, and when they extended the inning, they had a couple of big timely hits. It just boils down to being consistent. If we can stay consistent like that first game, we will be very successful.”