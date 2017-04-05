MCSO makes breaking and entering arrests
By Ray Van Dusen | 1:45 pm | April 5, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kentrell Gardner, 25, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 31 and will be charged with at least three counts of breaking and entering with an ongoing investigation. He is accused of being involved with several break-ins during Christmas holidays with the taking Christmas gifts in numerous homes.
In separate cases, Joshua Tomey, 35, of Smithville was arrested on April 5 and charged with breaking and entering. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Brandy Tomey of Smithville was arrested on April 5 and charged with breaking and entering. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
