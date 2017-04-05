Pilgrimage crowds come in larger than normal numbers
ABERDEEN – From new homes on tour to familiar favorites, homeowners entertained group after group last weekend, making the 42nd Annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage the most successful in a number of years.
“The weather shone brightly for us. We had large groups of people from Jackson, Tennessee, and that area is always well-represented. I’ve been doing this for six years and in recent times, this is the best one yet. There were more people and more activities. All in all, we were well-pleased,” said Faith West, president of the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association.
Within 45 minutes of ticket sales beginning Friday, the small, medium and large sizes were sold out for the Aberdeen Pilgrimage T-shirts. Pre-sales added to the quick sellout.
“I was tickled at the Riverview Garden Club luncheon to see everyone who works at Bob Miller’s office come in wearing one,” West said.
The church tours were well-attended, and money collected from them will benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
A huge attraction for this year’s event was Lauri Mundi, an 1847 construction that was as much of a mystery for out-of-towners as it was for locals. By the end of the first hour of its Sunday tour, it had pulled approximately 500 visitors during its three days on the tour.
“I’ve been running non-stop all day,” said Aberdeen On Wheels Owner McKinley Whitley Saturday, who provided shuttle service to the home from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
Throughout the weekend, volunteers at the Elkin Theatre were busy selling tickets with them still being sold up to the final hour of the tours on Sunday.
As usual, visitors representing states from as far away as New Jersey and California came to see all the remnants of antebellum times Aberdeen has to offer.
Paula Rhude of Eureka, California made the trip with her friend, Stella Gilmore Taylor, whose family grew up in Holliday Haven.
“The houses are larger here and, of course, there’s the plantation style, but Eureka has very old houses as well. I own a house that was built in 1898. Eureka was a seacoast town, and it was an area settled by a lot of fishermen from New Brunswick and Newfoundland. They came to Eureka and built the same kind of houses, but they built them out of redwood, so they are, too, still standing like these built of our heart pine,” Rhude said. “I love the spacious staircases in the antebellum homes here. The people are really friendly and nice. It’s fabulous here, and I will be back.”
Related Posts
- Renasant Bank makes $479,600 bid for River Birch
- Creative imagination and dreaming big helps put writer’s thoughts on the pages and on the screen
- Loaves and Fishes inaugurates grocery store format
- Aberdeen High School program wins Governor’s Award
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
- Citizens demand their voices be heard by government
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Belle-Shivers Middle School hosting art show March 29, 2017
- Weather plays factor during TBF state tournament March 31, 2017
- Wren private school achieves its first accreditation status March 31, 2017
- Amory tennis dominates in home matches against Houston March 31, 2017
- Panthers sweep Tish, improve to 3-0 in division March 31, 2017
- Lady Noles respond late to defeat Lady Tigers April 5, 2017
- Lady Tigers split doubleheader with Ingomar April 5, 2017
- Volunteer fire department radio purchase pushed to another budget year April 5, 2017
- Pilgrimage crowds come in larger than normal numbers April 5, 2017
- West Amory church provides afterschool tutoring program April 5, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...