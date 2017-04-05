Pilgrimage crowds come in larger than normal numbers

ABERDEEN – From new homes on tour to familiar favorites, homeowners entertained group after group last weekend, making the 42nd Annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage the most successful in a number of years.

“The weather shone brightly for us. We had large groups of people from Jackson, Tennessee, and that area is always well-represented. I’ve been doing this for six years and in recent times, this is the best one yet. There were more people and more activities. All in all, we were well-pleased,” said Faith West, president of the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association.

Within 45 minutes of ticket sales beginning Friday, the small, medium and large sizes were sold out for the Aberdeen Pilgrimage T-shirts. Pre-sales added to the quick sellout.

“I was tickled at the Riverview Garden Club luncheon to see everyone who works at Bob Miller’s office come in wearing one,” West said.

The church tours were well-attended, and money collected from them will benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

A huge attraction for this year’s event was Lauri Mundi, an 1847 construction that was as much of a mystery for out-of-towners as it was for locals. By the end of the first hour of its Sunday tour, it had pulled approximately 500 visitors during its three days on the tour.

“I’ve been running non-stop all day,” said Aberdeen On Wheels Owner McKinley Whitley Saturday, who provided shuttle service to the home from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.

Throughout the weekend, volunteers at the Elkin Theatre were busy selling tickets with them still being sold up to the final hour of the tours on Sunday.

As usual, visitors representing states from as far away as New Jersey and California came to see all the remnants of antebellum times Aberdeen has to offer.

Paula Rhude of Eureka, California made the trip with her friend, Stella Gilmore Taylor, whose family grew up in Holliday Haven.

“The houses are larger here and, of course, there’s the plantation style, but Eureka has very old houses as well. I own a house that was built in 1898. Eureka was a seacoast town, and it was an area settled by a lot of fishermen from New Brunswick and Newfoundland. They came to Eureka and built the same kind of houses, but they built them out of redwood, so they are, too, still standing like these built of our heart pine,” Rhude said. “I love the spacious staircases in the antebellum homes here. The people are really friendly and nice. It’s fabulous here, and I will be back.”