 

Trent Harmon performance scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

By | 9:27 am | April 5, 2017 | News

Trent Harmon will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday instead of 7 p.m. It was originally communicated to the Monroe Journal that he would perform at 7 p.m. However, the Amory Railroad Festival committee has notified the Monroe Journal that he will perform at 6:30 p.m.

