Volunteer fire department radio purchase pushed to another budget year

ABERDEEN – In what has been months’ worth of discussion and consideration, the board of supervisors decided April 3 to revisit the potential of purchasing approximately $250,000 worth of MSWIN radios for county volunteer fire departments during the next budget year.

“We’ve got fire trucks we’re making payments on. Before we spend $250,000 on radios, I’d just as soon pay some of those fire trucks off,” said District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism.

Board president Billy Kirkpatrick said the MSWIN system works, and it’s a move the county needs to plan to make. District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware suggested budgeting the radios for the next fiscal year and taking a harder look at the number of radios needed.

In another volunteer fire department-related topic, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker said the Hamilton VFD’s rating has dropped from an 8 to a 7/7X, meaning residents living 1,000 feet away from a hydrant will be classified as a 7, and those living further than 1,000 feet away from a hydrant will be a 7X. He said both changes will mean decreased insurance ratings.

Tucker is waiting on updated fire insurance ratings from Hatley, Smithville and Nettleton fire departments.

“This is where taxpayers see a return on their investments,” Kirkpatrick said.

Supervisors approved an order directing the clerk to publish a public hearing notice for an initial hearing for the county’s consideration in applying for a Small Cities Community Development Block grant of as much as $600,000 for the Quincy Water Association to extend a line on the Firetower and Filtrol roads area.

“The area has to meet a certain income criteria, which it does,” Kirkpatrick said.

In discussion about an order receiving and filing a fee-in-lieu agreement with Southern Cross Transmissions, supervisors discussed an electricity transmission line coming through the area.

There is a good chance, as per discussion, the line will come through part of Monroe County.

In later discussion about Gulf Pine Energy, which is exploring potential oil in the county, road manager Sonny Clay said the company is doing seismic testing in District 3 for a potential well.

Kirkpatrick plans to introduce a resolution at the board’s April 7 meeting regarding a Public Service Commission program using small fees from existing natural gas customers to help pay for line expansions. Kirkpatrick said the resolution will pertain to the potential of extending a natural gas line to Amory’s port.

Board attorney David Houston gave a report of March’s Three Rivers Planning and Development District meeting involving county board attorneys from its service area. He said a bill, which will be signed by Gov. Phil Bryant, will give authority to resume collections of delinquent garbage bills.

In other business, the board approved:

* The low bids of Cold Mix for supplying cold mix to the county’s road department from April to October, Ergon for supplying emulsions with Hunt as an alternate and Apac for hot mix and alternate for cold mix.

* Orders receiving and filing copies of letters from the Mississippi Department of Revenue approving ad valorem tax exemptions for Scott and Sons, Homestretch, NauticStar and Kemira for 10 years after Jan. 1, 2016. Road and bridge, state and school district ad valorem taxation will not be affected.

* An order receiving an application from Tronox for exemption of ad valorem taxes for a period of 10 years.