West Amory church provides afterschool tutoring program

AMORY – Sabrina Standifer has a slogan for her brand of community involvement: “Don’t tell God how big your problems are; tell your problems how big your God is.”

Standifer has operated an afterschool program called Hands of Love since February. The tutoring program is conducted at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Leslie Mabry. The slogan at the bottom of the church’s yard sign proclaims, “Be your all at the Paul!”

“This is a free program to any students from pre-K to eighth grade,” Standifer said. “The children get free tutoring and mentoring.”

There are approximately 50 students currently enrolled in the program. Standifer has a staff of six volunteers who assist her in channeling a lot of energy and potential for three hours, two days a week.

The program goes beyond tutoring for daily lessons. High school students may come and get help on finding scholarships, filling out applications for financial aid, applying for college and more. The program also feeds the children an afterschool meal – not a snack, but a meal of some sort.

“This is what the donations are used for,” Standifer said of the meals.

For more information, contact Standifer at sstandifer@gmail.com.