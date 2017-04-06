Amory’s ‘Idol’ returning to old stomping grounds

AMORY – Remembering lyrics and what to say on camera. These were a couple of the 100,000 things Trent Harmon said were running through his mind the final night of “American Idol,” which is one year to the week day Thursday.

“Whenever I got on socials and looked at what was going on at Frisco Park that night, it ended up being one of the things I think about the most,” Harmon said of the viewing party in Frisco Park helping kick off last year’s Amory Railroad Festival.

Plenty has changed since then. The Becker native turned CMT-rotation regular has crisscrossed the country in support of his music, signed to Big Machine Records, relocated to his homebase of Nashville and been to numerous industry functions like Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Regardless of living the busy life of a national recording artist, coming back to the perennial setting that helped raise him in his career is huge for Harmon.

“I think I can remember performing at the Railroad Festival since I was 8 or 9. To my knowledge, I haven’t missed a lot, except for last year, and I was kind of there,” Harmon said after sharing his enthusiasm of being able to eat some apple fritters. “I’m glad we could work it out. It’s important to come back home once you’re removed, and I wanted to make this happen.”

Harmon will kick off the weekend’s entertainment Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. performance on the festival’s main stage. He plans on returning the love Amory and Monroe County showed him while he was a contestant on “American Idol.”

“Amory did a great job as one – O-N-E, W-O-N – it’s a double entendre there. They came together as a unit. I’d come back after “Idol,” and everybody was decked out in blue. Even today, that spirit lives on.”

Elements of this area, and his adopted hometown in Arkansas, have played out through lyrics of his debut single, “There’s A Girl,” a song he anticipates to crack the top 15 on country radio this week.

“My first single is special in the aspect that it will forever have a tie to Amory, Tupelo and Arkansas. You can’t plan that out with your first single having ties to home – the man upstairs had something to do with that,” Harmon said.

While he is home for the festival performance, Harmon plans to share another first-time experience with his mother, Cindy, as the two will see the Trent Harmon exhibit at the Amory Regional Museum.

“I’m pumped. I always enjoyed going to the museum and have gone to visit as an adult. Now I have my own room there,” he said.

While “There’s a Girl” continues its strong radio and chart presence, Harmon’s debut album is two-thirds complete. Like his debut single, he has contributed songwriting credits to more than half of its eight completed tracks. Ultimately, he said the album will have 11 or 12 songs.

“It’s just a matter of getting to Nashville and getting the other songs recorded. I don’t just get in the booth. We have real live people in the studio, and several schedules have to line up. We’re using the best of the best, and somebody may be on tour and somebody else may have some kind of engagement, but it is coming soon,” Harmon said.