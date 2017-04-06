Attention passengers: Amory Railroad Festival offers a four-day pass for fun
AMORY – The 39th Annual Amory Railroad Festival comes down the tracks Thursday, promising to be even better than in previous years. Hometown “American Idol” Trent Harmon will open the first night’s entertainment at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage in Frisco Park next to Engine 1529.
Amory Mayor Brad Blalock will welcome guests to the festival during opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Festival sponsors, including Pepsi, Atmos Energy, MaxxSouth, WCBI/WLOV, Aberdeen RV Center and Walton’s Greenhouse, will also be recognized for their support of the annual festival.
Also during the opening ceremonies, Miss Amory Railroad Festival, Miss Amory Railroad Festival Outstanding Teen and other pageant winners will be introduced.
Headlining entertainers for the weekend include Resurrection – A Journey Tribute following Harmon’s performance, hometown band The Gents on Friday and country group Lonestar on Saturday. Varieties of music from blues, country and rock will fill the air from two stages, as well as gospel music in the alley alongside the food court. Local dance groups will perform on Frisco Park’s pavilion stage.
The Frisco Marketplace will again be curbside along Main Street, and there will be an area devoted to original arts and crafts throughout the weekend. Another ongoing favorite for many festivalgoers is the wide array of dining choices available at the food court.
Saturday’s 5K run/walk will be co-sponsored by Caretime Medical Clinic and Helton Family Dental Care, PA. Following with a healthy living theme as well, Merit Health Gilmore Memorial will host a health fair Thursday morning in Frisco Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Saturday will feature the Cruisin’ for St. Jude Car and Truck Show downtown sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts. During the morning hours, McAlpine Lake will host a fishing rodeo.
Armbands for the PBJ Happee Day Shows carnival will be sold Thursday from 4 until 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday carnival rides will be available by individual tickets only.
In addition to the midway carnival, the Kids Zone will be set up in the parking lot near 3rd Street N.
For more information, check out the festival’s official program in this week’s Monroe Journal.
