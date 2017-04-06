Enjoy your time being a kid again (for a few days at least)

Across sections of the Gulf Coast and Louisiana, schools shut down for a couple of days in the spring, and plenty of workplaces slow to a crawl for a celebration. Plenty of people in these parts have experienced Mardi Gras in some fashion as close as we live to its culture.

Regardless if it’s being a more relaxed red beans and rice gathering at home or screaming “Hey Mister! Throw me something!” from a Bourbon Street balcony, Mardi Gras is contagious. It’s a tradition owned by the Gulf region and lent to parts further north.

Amory has a yearly springtime tradition of its own. As long as a snow day doesn’t have to be used, it’s a day off of school for four of the six schools serving Monroe County students. Like with Fat Tuesday’s revelry, plenty of workplaces slow to a crawl in these parts during the Amory Railroad Festival.

Whereas New Orleans has the beignets, Amory has the apple fritters, and this weekend is the only time of the year to get them. There’s no jazz piping through downtown, but the sound of our local music scene resonates throughout the festival.

Images of railroad crossings and the carnival’s Ferris wheel become our unofficial fleurs-de-lis for the weekend. There are no parades or beads but plenty of trinkets at the arts and crafts booths to collect and lots of people watching opportunities.

Other cities and small towns harbor the same kind of pride for their Mule Days and Watermelon Festivals but for Monroe Countians, the Railroad Festival is like no other.

No matter what festival – from Carnival season to Christmas – these few designated fun days help us all feel like kids again. The year between them seems like it takes too long and passes too fast once it’s here.

Even though not everybody has equal enthusiasm about the Railroad Festival, it’s Amory’s (and most of Monroe County’s) unofficial holiday. There’s an option for everybody. From two stages worth of diverse music, a car show, rides and games and a cornucopia of food options, where’s the bad?

If the scheduled events don’t peak your interest, remember it’s a homecoming of sorts. Like the Prairie Arts Festival does for West Point, the Amory Railroad Festival pulls so many people who have moved away back home for a couple of days.

Certain groups of friends have traditions of uniting this weekend, if no other time during the year. Plus, you never know what familiar faces you haven’t seen in years you may recognize while walking through Frisco Park or the arts and crafts booths lining Main Street.

These are the people and the moments that make us feel like we’re 17 again. Members of The Gents get to live out their youth by playing songs of their teenage years, and their faithful fans of 50 years get to dance along like they were back at prom.

Even though most of Main Street is closed to traffic, there are still memories of Amory’s old loop riding through the side streets and Piggly Wiggly parking lot with the windows down and old music turned up loud for several generations.

This weekend is most of Monroe County’s unofficial holiday, so spend a little bit of it acting like a kid. Go back to a time when you could eat whatever you wanted without feeling guilty because these food options are only here for a few days. Don’t worry about all the walking around to see everything the festival has to offer because it’s good exercise. The older we get, the easier it is to complain about having to park further away but just let that extra time build up your excitement.

Every spring, full-blooded Cajuns and Gulf Coast residents alike celebrate Mardi Gras in the places they proudly call home. Every spring, Amory gets to host a celebration of its own. As both places open the invitation for people to drive from miles away to enjoy, its residents get to forget about normal life for a little while to enjoy it just as much.

Unofficial holidays, fried food, good music and people watching all add up to help us forget about our normal lives for a little while. Have fun this weekend not taking life quite as serious and have a Happy Amory Railroad Festival.