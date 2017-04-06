Historic and modified autos abound at Railroad Festival

AMORY – For many people, the attention on Saturdays of the Amory Railroad Festival shifts from trains to all things automotive – from junkyard finds to fully restored classics to hot rods – at the Cruisin’ for St. Jude Car and Truck Show.

One of the county’s specialists in automotive restoration and alteration is Dee Comer, who works with his father, Joe, at their shop on Central Grove Road in Wren.

Joe is a retired mechanic who expanded his interests to collecting classics through a rather unusual turn of events.

“My wife, Ann, and I were setting out for a vacation road trip but didn’t have a particular destination in mind,” Joe said. “We flipped a coin at the end of the driveway to decide which way to turn. I don’t remember which of us spoke for what side of the coin, but the toss to go west won out. We ended up in Oklahoma and by the time we got back, we had a carload of automobilia that got me started collecting.”

Joe said his son, Dee, actually operates the business, while dad just hangs around the shop. Dee grew up working on cars with his father and fell right in with his father’s retirement hobby of collecting. The Comers now specialize in automotive restoration and alterations to cater to a customer’s dream and budget.

“We’re not the biggest and best but we’re pretty well known,” Dee said.

The Comers established their specialty in professional automotive restoration in the early 2000s. They once employed as many as half-a-dozen craftsmen but are back to just the two of them these days.

“The money’s better, and things are calmer this way,” Joe said.

A prize specimen in one of their buildings goes entirely unnoticed unless it is pointed out to visitors.

“We have a 1936 Pontiac coupe in the loft,” Joe said. “It’s one of only 113 made of that particular model.”

The nature of their work has accumulated quite an inventory of parts, from fenders to knobs.

“There’s no telling how many parts we have,” Dee said. “We offer original parts back to the customers with completed work, but few are interested in saving them.”

Another local expert restores vehicles in a shop behind his house near Becker, approximately a dozen miles to the southeast.

R.W. Cantrell bought his first car when he was too young to legally drive it. After first working on the family farm for a couple of years, he worked at Western Auto and eventually fulfilled a career in mining before retiring a couple of years ago. All the while, he worked with cars as a sideline hobby, collecting not only automobilia but also Coca-Cola vending machines that now line the back wall of his garage, which is as clean as a showroom.

“I modify my vehicles with high-performance engines and updated accessories such as air conditioning,” Cantrell said. “Original restorations have gone out of style.”

Cantrell has exhibited vehicles at the Amory Railroad Festival’s car show since the early years. He’ll be back this year with a beautiful deep maroon 1967 Chevrolet C-10.

Dee’s summary of his mission applies to most any field of work.

“You’ve got to love it or you can’t do it.”