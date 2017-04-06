Lady Garth holds inaugural information-sharing session

ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwomen Lady Garth, Mayor Maurice Howard, public works director Richard Boone, water department supervisor Jason Roberson, chief of police Henry Randle, park and recreations director Tohona Larthridge and Aberdeen Electric Department representative Contrina Garth made themselves available March 27 to the citizens of Garth’s ward to discuss happenings in the city.

Garth, who called the meeting, apologized for not having one earlier in this administration. She stated several factors went into the delay.

Howard began by updating citizens on potential possibilities, including a new industry looking at locating in Prairie, as well as food chain interests that are looking for land and surveying the city.

“I think the meeting was a complete success and I hope the other aldermen will follow suit. Actually, I would encourage citizens to petition their leaders to set these meetings up,” Howard said.

In his closing, Howard concluded by announcing the 2nd Annual Aberdeen Bulldog Festival will be July 22.

Boone and Randle spoke concerning the ordinances that will affect exactly what the sanitation department will be able to haul moving forward. Randle addressed the speeding happening in Aberdeen and encouraged the crowd to have more involvement in the process to make the streets safer for all citizens.

Randle and Boone ended their portions by answering citizens’ questions, taking down suggestions and promising to investigate many of the concerns of the public.

Alderwoman Garth stated she believes these meetings to be necessary responsibilities as citizens continue to, “connect and work together in a sensible, educated, legal and orderly fashion that I know, as Aberdeenians, we all can.”

She concluded by stating plans to as always continue the legacy of her father former alderman Sam Calvert, as well as her husband, former alderman Cloyd Garth. This includes her attempts to restore the summer jobs for young people and work with Howard to continue to attract opportunities for her ward and the city.