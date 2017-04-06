Lady Noles win division slugfest with Hamilton

HAMILTON – As is often the case, there was no shortage of runs when Smithville and Hamilton faced off in softball on Thursday night.

The Lady Noles outlasted a late rally by the Lady Lions for a 13-10 Division 4-1A win over their county rival.

“This is a big division win for us because we shot ourselves in the foot with Vardaman early in the year, so we basically have to sweep out to win the division,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We’ve lost nine seniors the last two years, and we’ve got Angel (Guyton) in the circle taking on that No. 1 role and doing a good job with it. I’m really proud of all of them and the way they fought tonight. ”

Smithville loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after a walk to Angel Guyton and base hits from Katie Beth Williams and Taylor King but were unable to push a run across.

Hamilton capitalized with two runs in the bottom half on a two-out rally. Hannah Rooks started things off by singling up the middle, and Lacey Holley followed her with a base hit to left. Both runners came home when Carley Reeves doubled to right for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Noles took the lead in the top of the second. With one out, Maddie Mason singled past short, and Emma Kate Hester followed suit with an infield single. The game was tied when Olivia Roberts reached on an error to plate both runs, and Guyton put Smithville on top with her RBI single.

Smithville padded its lead in the fourth in which all nine players were sent to the plate, adding six runs all with two outs. Taylor King drew a walk and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. Savanna Spees and Callie Williams also drew walks, while Tara Parham reached on an error to score a run.

The two big hits of the inning were two-run triples from Mason and Roberts to put Smithville up 9-3.

“Maddie had a good hit in her first at bat and then the triple,” Duke said. “I thought we put the bat on the ball really well tonight and squared some up.”

The Lady Lions got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Faith Fontenot doubled and scored when Caylin Ferraro reached on an error.

Smithville added another run in the top of the fifth when Katie Beth Williams was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch. Insurance runs came for the Lady Noles in the sixth when Guyton reached on an error to score two and in the seventh on an RBI single by Callie Williams.

Hamilton started to claw its way back in during the bottom of the sixth in which they batted around. Anna Claire Stahl opened the inning by reaching on an error, followed by back-to-back hits by Taylor Brock and Fontenot, the latter’s scoring a run. With two outs, Icie Cockerham and Rooks kept things going with back-to-back RBI singles.

The Lady Lions threatened again in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs on a base hit by Stahl, a walk to Fontenot and Brock reaching on an error. Jayden Banks came off the bench for a big pinch hit RBI single. Tori Harrison reached on a fielder’s choice in which Smithville got the out at home, but two more runs scored on an error. Cockerham’s grounder to third scored the final run of the night.

“We played pretty good defense and pitched well until the last two innings,” Duke said. “I thought both teams hit well. We made some mistakes mentally that killed us, especially in the last inning. We’re just trying to get outs there, just desperation. We’re coming off losing Priscilla (Keebler) on Monday, so this has already been an emotional week for us.”