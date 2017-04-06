 

Tractor trailer versus SUV accident sends three to NMMC

April 6, 2017

WISE GAP – According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed, an early morning wreck Thursday sent three people to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 8 and 278 involving a 2016 Freightliner and a 2016 Kia Soul. 

The tractor trailer, registered to Crime Inc. of Springfield, Missouri, was hauling rolls of paper and traveling east on Highway 8 when it ran through the Highway 278 intersection and collided with the westbound Kia. The truck then collided with a dirt embankment on the opposite side of the intersection.

The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Pamela Shaw and passenger, 58-year-old Christopher Shaw, both of Modesto, California, were both extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to NMMC in Tupelo with moderate injuries.  

The driver of the Kia, 59-year-old Shirley Barnett of Caledonia was extricated from her vehicle and transported by ambulance to NMMC in Tupelo with moderate injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.

