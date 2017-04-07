Aberdeen officials urge change in item disposal routines
ABERDEEN – Shingles, sawdust, batteries, oil, cardboard boxes and tires are among a list of items Aberdeen officials are trying to discourage citizens from put out for public works crews to collect.
“As a city overall, we’re trying to make sure we’re up to code in every facet, and the only way to achieve that is every arm, leg and branch of the city doing their best every day,” said Aberdeen Public Relations Specialist Justin Crosby. “Mr. [Richard] Boone has done a great job in his time as public works director, and things have been brought to his attention about waste, and it’s time to correct it.”
The city has Class II rubbish disposal sites, and acceptable wastes include natural vegetation like limbs, stumps and bagged leaves and brick, mortar, concrete, stone and asphalt. Prohibited items range from metal, glass and furniture to appliances and medical waste.
“Anything with chemicals is a pollutant, which is a danger to the environment. We’re responsible to handle these items ourselves,” Boone said. “We want everybody to do their part and want this city to prosper. We can’t do that as a nasty city.”
Boone said if Aberdeen was to ever fail a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality inspection, the city could face fines.
“When a city pays fines, the citizens pay fines. The city pays for everything with tax dollars. We need everyone’s help to make sure your hard-earned tax dollars go to the best places possible,” Crosby said. “Mayor Howard and Mr. Boone are looking for a short-term goal. Grants take time. For the here and now, we ask everyone to do their part.”
The city intends to advertise more detailed information about solid waste restrictions in an upcoming issue of the Monroe Journal.
