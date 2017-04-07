Junior Auxiliary of Amory celebrates 60 years

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – In 2015, Mayor Brad Blalock proclaimed the first full week in April as Junior Auxiliary Week in Amory to coincide with the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries’ National JA Week. Junior Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that began in Greenville in 1941. Sixty years ago, the Amory chapter was established, and the ladies of JA have since served Monroe County and specifically the children of the Amory and Monroe County school districts. The Amory chapter currently consists of 25 active and provisional members.

In 2016, JA hosted multiple projects to benefit the children of the county that included a princess breakfast where little girls had breakfast with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their favorite Disney princesses. The girls also attended workshops throughout the morning to teach the young ladies proper etiquette, hygiene and the value of reading. JA also hosted the Back to School Bash in Frisco Park that was complete with a deejay, color fun run, a pep rally and parade of local school teams and a free carnival for the kids. JA teamed up with other nonprofits, Dream Riders Chapter C and the Southern Jewels, to pass out free school supplies at the event.

Every last weekend of July, you will find JA members set up at Walmart to collect school supplies for their annual Stuff the Bus project. JA annually fills approximately 90 backpacks full of school supplies to give to the local schools, so no child has to begin the school year without the essentials.

JA’s most loved service has been their annual Santa’s Helpers project. Each year, JA works with the schools to find families in need of the extra help at Christmastime. JA annually provides Christmas for 60 to 90 children in the county who would otherwise go without the experience.

The only fundraiser JA has planned for its 2017-2018 year is the annual Charity Ball. This is a fun, formal social event where the community comes together for dinner and music. The Outstanding Citizens of the Year, as well as the JA scholarship recipients, are presented at the ball. This past year, JA gave out $2,000 in scholarships to local senior girls at the event.

In addition to these projects and events, JA works to meet the personal needs of families in crisis. JA of Amory would like to take the time during this year’s Junior Auxiliary Week to thank the locals for the outpouring of love and support JA receives throughout the year to make these services possible. JA would also like to recognize and thank the members, past and present, who unselfishly donate their time to make Amory and Monroe County a better place for our children.

“Without the constant support from our community, we wouldn’t be able to provide the necessary resources to meet the needs for the number of children that we do. I am honored and humbled to serve as the president of Junior Auxiliary of Amory alongside its members who continually pour out their hearts to serve our community,” said Nikki Harper, 2016-2017 JA president.