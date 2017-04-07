Lions run-rule Houlka in division play

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions had no difficulty staying undefeated in Division 4-1A play with a 14-0 win over Houlka on Friday night.

Five Lions’ pitchers held the Wildcats to just two hits, while striking out nine on the night.

“We weren’t very disciplined at the plate tonight and swung at a lot of bad pitches. I know we’re better than that,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “Our pitching looked good. We play two games tomorrow, and I wanted to throw them all in there one inning apiece so they will all be ready tomorrow.”

Offensively, the Lions racked up six runs in the first inning. With one out, Jacob Jaudon reached on an error in the Houlka outfield and got all the way to second base. He eventually scored on a passed ball.

Brady Davis, Nick Harmon and Todd Robinson loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman.

Designated hitter Harrison Fly came up with the big knock, a triple to drive in three runs, and he came around to himself on an error in the outfield.

Jaudon had the last RBI of the inning when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the second, Jayce Evans drove in the lone run on a bases-loaded walk, and Harmon did the same when he was hit by a pitch in the third.

Hamilton struck for six runs in the fourth. Nate Tipton and Evans were each hit by a pitch and eventually scored on wild pitches. Jaudon hit an RBI single, and Robinson added a sacrifice fly.

Pinch hitter Grant Thompson drove in the final two runs with a base hit to left center.

Colby Holley, Evans, Jaudon, Harmon and Davis each threw a scoreless inning. Jaudon and Harmon each struck out the side, while Holley and Davis both recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Earnest said their toughest division competition is still to come this week against Vardaman and next week against Smithville.

“We know how good Smithville is, and we don’t know much about Vardaman yet,” Earnest said.