Reeves’ walkoff lifts Lady Lions over Amory

CALEDONIA – After a three-game skid, the Hamilton Lady Lions were looking for a positive. They found it on Saturday afternoon in the form of a big hit by senior Carley Reeves.

Reeves’ walkoff two-run single handed them a 4-3 win over Amory at the Caledonia Tournament.

“She had struggled the last few days, but she’s lighting it up in practice. I think she gets in the game and puts too much pressure on herself, but she came through with the big hit when she needed to there,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We scored the last three runs with two outs, which is big. We had a couple of people thrown out at the plate that we shouldn’t have. It is what it is though. It’s a W, and we’ll move on.”

The Lady Panthers put up their 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Sydney Griffith led off with a base hit, and Ashley Simmons drove her in with an RBI double. Macie Mitchell reached on an error to send the second run home, and Madeline Dean did the same to plate Mitchell for the 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Hamilton scored a run in crazy fashion. Anna Claire Stahl reached on an error, Icie Cockerham singled and Faith Fontenot was hit by a pitch. Reeves hit into a rare triple play, but Stahl scored before the final out was made.

Amory threatened to extend its lead as they loaded the bases with two outs on hits by Dean and Jamison McComb and a walk to Georgi Pickle, but Stahl got a big strikeout to end the threat. They did the same in the top of the fifth on base hits by Simmons and Shelby Sledge and a walk to Mitchell, but once again, Stahl worked out of the jam, this time with a liner to short.

“Anna Claire had a chance to lay down after we didn’t make some plays behind her, but she didn’t,” Loague said. “She kept fighting it out. She’s tired. It’s her third game in three days, and it may be better for her to do that so that she has to focus more.”

The Lady Lions capitalized to make it a one-run game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI triple by Hannah Rooks, but she was out at the plate to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Lions did all their damage with two outs again. Stahl reached on an error, followed by a walk to Cockerham and Fontenot also reaching on an Amory miscue.

Reeves made them pay, sending her game-winning hit to center field to score both Stahl and Cockerham for the victory.

“I think we’ve kicked ourselves the last few days,” Loague said. “Mentally, we haven’t been ready to play and compete the last three days. Today, we actually competed, especially that whole game. I don’t know if that was because it was against Amory. Against New Hope, Lacey (Holley) threw well enough to win, but we made a couple of errors and we didn’t hit it well enough.”