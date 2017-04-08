Amory High School counselor receives recognition

AMORY- Amory High School Counselor Kemi Ford was recently highlighted in the National Board for Certified Counselors newsletter for for her service to that board.

Ford, who received both her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in counseling with an emphasis in school counseling from Mississippi State University, is a National Certified Counselor (NCC) and a National Certified School Counselor (NCSC).

In addition to her NCC and NCSC credentials, she is state-certified as a K–12 counselor, holding certifications in special education and vocational counseling for grades K–12 as well as school administration. Also a donor to the NBCC Foundation, Ford has been an NBCC volunteer reviewer since 2014.

In this capacity, she has reviewed a variety of applications, including master’s and doctoral Minority Fellowship Program awards (2014, 2015 and 2016), rural scholarships (2014) and Board Certified Coach-Tuition Assistance Program awards (2014 and 2016).

“I have served as a volunteer scholarship reviewer with NBCC Foundation countless times and will continue to serve each time I am asked,” Ford said.

She is also available as a professional resource to NBCC Foundation fellows and scholars, offering her expertise in working with high school students, particularly in rural areas, along with her experience in agency mental health and family, group and career counseling. A genuine love of school counseling drives her.

“School counseling feels like a superpower to me. I have the opportunity each and every day to help those in need. No two situations are ever alike, so I continue to adapt with each scenario.

“Paperwork can be my kryptonite. It’s something I fight through to be available to my students, teachers and parents. I balance my counseling career with being a wife of 15 years and a mother to 11-year-old twin girls. My husband and children give me the boosts I need to continue to strive to help those around me,” Ford said.

“She works daily to help students with their academics and setting goals for their future. She never hesitates to assist students on a daily basis, doing an outstanding job day in and day out,” said Amory High School Principal Brian Jones.