We’re continuing to get settled into life in England

By Matt, Melanie, Riley and Anna Brooke Stark/For the Monroe Journal

Life for the Stark family in England has settled into a nice routine and each month that passes finds us busier than the previous month.

Matt has really begun to settle into his role with the youth at The Branch Church in Brentry. When he began working with the six youth at Branch, it took all of the techniques and tricks he’s learned through the years just to get their attention for short moments of teaching.

However, he has now developed a nice rapport with the group and been able to begin having many more real teachable moments. Having a couple of events with parents and youth together has also helped to develop that trust and personal relationship that is so important in being able to minister to others – parents and youth alike. After praying for direction for the youth,

Matt is really focused on the small group of youth now at the Branch. The outreach into the community will be a natural result of these students’ excitement for what they are learning about God. As spring and summer arrive, outreach into the youth of the community will become more intentional.

We have recently started two youth Bible studies involving youth from Branch and High Grove. Melanie leads a girls’ study, and I lead a mixed group at our home. These evenings include a meal together, video and lots of open discussion about God, such as Why is Jesus so famous? Why did he die on the cross? How can I have faith? Why and how do I pray? Meeting with five to eight students in a relaxed setting opens everyone up to real discussion about the important issues in life.

So, how are our kids involved at church? Since the Branch meets at the local primary school, every week includes a great deal of set-up. Riley and Anna Brooke certainly do their part in carrying microphone stands, music stands and boxes out of storage. They seem proud to be helping with the “adult” work. But their favorite part is riding on the seats of the cafeteria table when they are folded up and rolled back in storage. They also enjoy the informal family atmosphere that includes lots of children’s involvement in the service. Anna Brooke recently helped lead in worship by showing the motions. Both of us are usually assisting on the worship team as well.

Melanie is also involved with children’s ministry and doing Kids’ Talk during the service. Our family attends High Grove Church in Sea Mills on Sunday mornings. This church has been there for approximately 30 years and has a great children’s program. Our kids love attending “King’s Kids.” I am assisting with the youth leaders and writing curriculum for the teachers. We also assist occasionally with the worship team, but they are blessed with lots of musical talent within the church.

Random new facts about the family and daily life

Life outside of the southern parts of the U.S. certainly gives plenty of opportunity for normal everyday tasks to become something of a challenge or give us a good chuckle. Melanie is known as Mel more often than Melanie. Our new favorite food/drinks includes Riley’s drink – squash and food being fish for dinner and chocolate chip brioche for breakfast. Anna Brooke’s drink is still milk and food is also fish, but that still includes cabbage and broccoli. Matt’s new foods are parsnips, butternut squash and rocket. Melanie’s favorite drink is hot tea with sugar, of course. The yucky drink is elderflower. The kids’ favorite place to eat is home.

Well, we don’t eat out often, but the kids do love Nando’s when the parents want to get out for a change. We have learned that mayonnaise and sliced cheese is not the normal here for sandwiches – it’s butter and grated cheese.

Daily events worth a smile include starting to get in on the wrong side of the car and reaching for the seatbelt on the wrong side. As a passenger, don’t you always reach over to the right side for the seatbelt? Well, not here! Look right first before stepping off the curb – Yikes! We are still getting accustomed to “can I use your loo?” Don’t forget the shopping bags BEFORE entering the store. Have a pound with you at all times for the trolleys (buggies) at the store. We love hearing the kids when they say certain words and phrases with the local accent and lingo.

Mom is constantly being reminded by Riley, “Trousers, Mom, not pants!” Also, it seems that everyone ends texts here with xx, which is just a friendly way to sign off. I recently learned through a text that “chuffed” means “really excited.” Riley has a newfound obsession with identifying all of the cars on the road when we travel anywhere like Peugeot, Porsche and Jaguar. And I still catch Matt driving on the wrong side in the carpark (parking lot) occasionally.

Because each class is limited to a certain number, Anna Brooke has been on a waiting list to begin reception (pre-k4). She is so excited now to be going to school. She loves getting dressed in her school uniform. She makes us smile with her little southern British accent. Once, Anna Brooke casually said something and followed it with, “my love.” Saying “my lovely” and “my love” to strangers may not become normal for us to say.

We are looking forward to warmer temperatures and hopefully more sunshine. We also look forward to more opportunity for outreach in our community with more outdoor events possible. Being raised in Mississippi, sunshine is expected; we have now learned to expect rain. And while the rain and wind can be a downer for Mississippi folks, we do recognize great things about living in Bristol.

Recently, Bristol was just named the “Most desirable place to live in the U.K.” We are enjoying this new life and feel so blessed that God has led us here to work. We continue to pray for our Mississippi friends and family.