Encouraging learning accents the positive in Amory schools

AMORY – Incentives have been part of methods used to encourage participation and pursuit of excellence so long as anyone can remember. A cartoon posted on the website of the Mississippi Department of Education shows a librarian telling a patron, “You’ll find ‘Classroom Discipline in Three Easy Lessons’ – in the fiction books.”

A system known as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has been developed by educators to help prevent problem behaviors before they happen. This approach has demonstrated increased opportunities for students to learn by keeping them in the classroom rather than isolating them by suspensions or even expulsions from school.

PBIS is a proactive approach to establishing personal encouragement and material incentives for all students in a school to be successful with getting along with peers and making better grades. Attention-focusing schoolwide, as well as in the classroom, helps to improve lifestyle results for all youth by making targeted misbehavior less desirable while making desired behavior more functional and rewarding.

“Our office referrals have been reduced by 50 percent,” said East Amory Principal Kristy Keeton in referring to PBIS, which was implemented approximately a year ago at the school. “PBIS helps our students to stay on task, meet their reading goals and return more correct answers.”

The incentives take on a familiar form that appeals to all. Panther Bucks look somewhat like dollar bills and are awarded to students meeting their goals. They are redeemable at designated times at the Panther Bucks store at the school.

Amory Middle School Principal Kenny Goralczyk related how he emphasizes positive contacts between teachers and parents. Vital outreach efforts from administrators and instructors have resulted in lower numbers for tardiness and discipline cases.

“Positive reports wherever possible are crucial in parent contacts,” he said.