NTSB releases preliminary report of recent plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary report of the March 28 plane crash that took the lives of Richard Justice of Hatley and his passenger, John K. Nuesch of Columbus.

According to the preliminary report, the Mooney M20J Justice was flying sustained substantial damage after colliding with trees and terrain shortly after takeoff from the Monroe County Airport. The plane departed at 6:15 a.m. for Bruce Campbell Field in Madison, which is a one-hour flight, but the plane only remained in the air for one minute.

Weather conditions of the report included a broken ceiling at 1,800 feet above ground level and an overcast ceiling at 2,400 foot above ground level.Video recorded by the airport’s security system showed dark light conditions but did not show the plane’s takeoff. Audio footage captured the plane’s takeoff roll during the initial climb and through the accident sequence. According to the preliminary report, the sound of the engine remained constant through the flight until sound consistent with the plane impacting trees was heard.

Review of radar data from the Columbus Air Force Base revealed four targets associated with the accident airplane. The first target indicated that the airplane was 400 feet mean sea level (msl) at a ground speed of 70 knots. The next two targets indicated that the airplane climbed to 600 feet msl at 70 knots, before the last target corresponded with a descending right turn at 500 feet msl, according to the report.

Wreckage from the plane was located 2,500 feet west-southwest of the departure end of the runway in a heavily wooded area. The wreckage path was approximately 400 feet long.

Initial examination of the wreckage revealed that the airplane struck the tops of the trees in a right wing low attitude. The right wing was separated and discovered at the initial point of impact. Trees near the impact site were progressively cut lower as the airplane continued forward.

Several trees and branches near the final ground impact point displayed cuts consistent with contact with propeller blades. One propeller blade was found 50 feet north of the wreckage. The wings and tail were separated, and the top one-third of the cockpit area was removed. The fuselage came to rest inverted against a tree in a 45-degree angle. The engine remained attached to the firewall, and the propeller flange and one propeller blade remained attached to the engine.

Justice held an airline transport pilot certificate with a rating for airplane multiengine land. He also held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, airplane single-engine sea and glider. Additionally, he held a flight instructor certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine, airplane multiengine and instrument airplane. His most recent second-class medical certificate was issued on March 9. At that time, the pilot reported a total flight experience of 20,000 hours.

The airplane’s most recent annual inspection was performed on March 23. It was taken by the NTSB for further investigation.