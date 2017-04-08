Panthers heat up late to top Green Wave

WEST POINT – The Amory Panthers scored 8 runs in their final three innings to easily dispatch of West Point with a 9-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.

“I thought we got some things going in the last few innings, and we used some small ball, some baserunning things,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “When we can do little things like that to make us be successful, it’s good because sometimes you’re not going to be able to go up there and hit it.”

The Panthers put up one run in the top of the first but stayed off the scoreboard until the fifth. In the first, Ryan Morgan was hit by a pitch, and his courtesy runner, Luke Stephens, moved to second on Hunter Lockhart’s base hit, stole third and scored on an RBI groundout by Aubrey Gillentine.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth when Amory added three more runs for a 4-0 lead. Jake Kirkpatrick led off with a base hit to right and was sacrificed to third by Morgan, eventually scoring on a passed ball.

Lockhart and Gillentine each drew back-to-back walks, and Jackson Williams loaded the bases with a bunt single. Gunnar Hall grabbed the RBI with a sacrifice fly, and Gillentine scored the final run of the inning on an error.

West Point scored two in the fifth, but the Panthers scored three more in the sixth. Kirkpatrick led off once again with a hit, this time a double to right, and he stole third. He scored on a steal of home as he and Morgan pulled off the double steal attempt. Morgan got caught in a run down trying to go to third.

Lockhart put the exclamation point after that, hitting a sure solo shot to left center.

“That was a big hit by Lockhart,” Williams said. “And we got some big two-out hits to help us get a little insurance. When Ryan got caught in the run down, that was on me. I told him the guy was one-looking, and after that first look, he took off, and all of a sudden, the guy looked back. That’s on me, but the thing is, he went full speed when he did it, and I will never complain about that because that’s giving max effort.”

Hall added his second RBI of the day on a double to score Williams, who had drawn a walk.

The Green Wave scored another run in the bottom of the sixth, but Amory added more insurance in the seventh.

Caleb Haney led off with a base hit and got all the way to third on an error. Cooper Jones sent him home with an RBI single. With two outs, Gillentine also made it a two-RBI day with a double to left to plate Jones.

Morgan threw the first two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, while Jake Williams went the final five, allowing one earned run on three hits, no walks and striking out four.