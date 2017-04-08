Seminoles fall to 4A powerhouse Ripley

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – First-year Smithville baseball coach Jamie Russell believes his Seminoles will improve by playing better teams. That’s why Russell invited 4A powerhouse Ripley to the Swamp on Saturday. It was a one-run game until the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-1 win.

The Tigers scored in the top of the first after their leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a sac fly and came home on a throw to second on a double steal attempt.

After the Noles went down in order in the bottom half, Ripley got its second run in the top of the second. Once again the Tigers benefited from a Seminole mistake. A fielding error with one out put a runner on base. A single and a double scored the run to give Ripley a 2-0 lead.

The Noles finally got on the board in the bottom of the third. Dustin Moffett reached first with a two-out blooper over first base. This time it was the Tigers who committed the error, allowing Moffett to get to third. Wesley Grier got the RBI with a shot off the Tiger pitcher for a base hit to make the score 2-1.

For the next three innings, the game turned into a pitchers’ duel backed up by solid defense by both teams.

The Tigers got a runner in scoring position in the top of the fourth with two away, but Grier covered a lot of ground to make a catch in left center to leave the runner stranded.

Bradon Kimbrough drew a walk leading off the bottom of the fourth, but a fly out and a 6-3 double play got the Tigers out of the inning still leading 2-1.

Grant Johnson relived Blayde Scott on the mound in the top of the fifth and got two quick groundouts. He walked the next batter, and Grier dropped a fly ball to left. Grier recovered and threw the Ripley runner out at third to end the inning.

After the Noles went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers threatened again in the top of the sixth. A single and a walk gave Ripley a pair of baserunners with two away. Heath Noe got the Noles out of trouble, charging a slow roller and throwing a strike to first for the final out.

Grier gave the Noles another chance to score when he slammed a line drive down the third base line with one out. Grier stole second, and Stuart Coggins drew a walk. The Tigers got a strikeout and a ground ball to short to leave the Smithville runners stranded.

Ripley put the game away in the top of the seventh with a three-run rally. After a leadoff double, the next batter was intentionally walked. The strategy backfired when the next Tiger doubled to drive both runners home and moved to third on the throw to the plate. Noe held the runner and got the first out on a grounder to short, but the run scored on a ground ball to first to put the Tigers ahead 5-1.

The Noles went down in order in the bottom half, and the Tigers claimed the 5-1 win.

“Their pitcher was very good,” Russell said. “He threw left-handed and mixed up his pitches very well. We haven’t faced a pitcher like that in several weeks, and it was good for us to see the guy in a non-division game. I thought we competed well against a 4A team that is one of the best in the state with a 14-1 record. We had our opportunities, but just couldn’t put a string of hits together. Playing a team like this can only make us better.”