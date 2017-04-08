West Amory second-graders celebrate Chinese New Year

AMORY – The second-graders at West Amory Elementary School have been studying about Chinese New Year and recently brought in the year of the Rooster to bring those lessons to life.

“Students have been reading nonfiction and fiction texts about the culture and culminated their unit of study with in-classroom celebrations,” said West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French.

The learning experience was further enhanced with the aid of modern technology.

“At the end of the unit, the students also spoke with a teacher in China about the event and were able to see live footage of the celebration during a Skype session,” French said. “The teacher in China sent students pictures and videos of kindergarteners and their teachers dancing as part of their celebration. It was an awesome experience. It is great to know that our students could not only learn about other parts of the world, but they could also experience some of it first-hand through the power of technology.”

The learning experience was completed by tasting Chinese food while learning how to use chop sticks to eat it.