Program at Amory High School promotes teaching profession

AMORY – Amory Career and Technical Center Instructor Misty Adams is in her first year teaching a unique course, after 16 years teaching English Language Arts at Amory Middle School.

“There is one profession that teaches all others,” Adams said. “Unfortunately, many states are seeing a decline in the number of educators graduating and seeking employment within the schools.”

To combat this problem, a multi-state committee of educators wanted to create a program that encourages young minds to become effective teachers. The program became known as Teacher Academy, which has existed at the Amory Career and Technical Center for three years.

“A system is now being developed to track these students, and it seems that those who completed the program are still enrolled in college,” Adams said.

Several colleges are now witnessing the importance of this program and are awarding academic incentives to students who complete the program and pursue advanced degrees in education.

“There is nothing greater than seeing the change in these students as they see what a challenging and rewarding career field education can be,” Adams said.

Adams described the levels of instruction offered by the Teacher Academy.

“This is considered a vocational class, and each group of students is with me for two class periods,” she said.

The introductory course is Teacher Academy 1, which introduces skills needed to become a successful and efficient teacher.

“It focuses more on the educational theorists, history and trends in education and character building activities,” Adams said. “It explains the theories behind the decisions made each day by teachers.”

The advanced level, Teacher Academy 2, focuses more on planning, lesson delivery and understanding the skill sets taught for the different grades and subjects.

“While both classes will take the CPAS test at the end of the year to test their skills, this class teaches life lessons that hopefully will stick to the students as they begin their journey to be an educator. We are so much more than just a class that sits in a classroom every day. We help anywhere and anytime there is a student need and an opportunity to teach my students about handling the different tasks that are thrown at teachers every day,” Adams said.

Representative activities done so far this year include:

• Tutoring at East and West Amory elementary schools twice each week, concentrating on small groups that work better with one-on-one instruction, as well as helping with math, reading, science or language.

• Creating visual displays for the Amory Municipal Library to celebrate Constitution Day and the anniversary of “The Nutcracker.”

• Chaperoning farm day and a trip to the pumpkin patch. Students also helped set up a carnival at East Amory Elementary School to celebrate with students who had achieved certain goals.

• Creating bulletin boards at the schools to promote a positive and inspirational atmosphere.

“This program has the potential to mold future teachers into effective and caring teachers that will come back to our community and teach students. One of my main goals is to spark that love of learning in my students and to show them that although there are days that will challenge them, teaching is the most rewarding and fulfilling careers a person could choose,” Adams said.