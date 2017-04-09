Railroad Festival food appeals to taste buds of all sorts

AMORY – People race to their favorite food booth when the Amory Railroad Festival begins each year. Everybody has his or her favorite food whether it be apple fritters, Monterey chicken or homemade chicken tenders or deep fried snacks like pork skins, funnel cakes or fried pies.

These recipes are not from any particular food booth, but are recipes for some of the most popular foods at the festival.

Chili’s Monterey Chicken

Marinade

3 Tbsp. honey

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup of shredded Monterey jack cheese

8 slices apple-smoked bacon

8 tablespoons barbecue sauce, of your choice

Directions:

Mix the honey, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and salt together and place chicken breasts in it. Add enough water to bring the marinade up to the middle of the chicken breast. Or, mix together the marinade (as mentioned above) and place into a Ziploc bag large enough for all the chicken breasts to fit inside of it. Add water until the marinade reaches the top of the chicken breasts.

Marinate for as close to 8 hours as possible.

To cook:.

Bake, broil, grill or skillet fry, any way works well. Chili’s grills its Monterey chicken, which is the method I prefer. Choose your preferred method and cook until the breasts are done. While the breasts are cooking, fry up the bacon until crisp. When the chicken is done, top each breast with 2 Tbsp. of BBQ sauce, two strips of bacon and 1/4 cup of shredded cheese. Microwave the breasts (or broil) until the cheese is melted. Serve! This dish can be eaten as a sandwich or as a main entrée.

Funnel Cakes

2 eggs

1 cup 2-percent milk

1 cup water

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

3 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

Oil for deep-fat frying

Confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees.

Cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed.

Fry 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve warm. It yields 8 cakes.

Note: The batter can be poured from a liquid measuring cup instead of a funnel.

Southern Fried Peach Pies

For dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup Crisco

Milk

For filling:

6 oz. dried peaches

Water

1 – 1/2 cups sugar

Oil ( for frying)

Place flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Cut in Crisco with pastry cutter or fork. Add enough milk to make dough, do not mix too much. Let biscuit dough sit for 1 hour. Meanwhile take dried peaches and put in saucepan with enough water to cover and cook until soft. Add 1 – 1/2 cups of sugar and cook 15 minutes more. Remove from stove and mash with potato masher; set aside. Preheat electric skillet to 300 degrees. Take biscuit dough and pull enough off for one pie, roll it out thin on floured board. Take a saucer, place on rolled out dough and trim around it with a sharp knife. Place two big spoons of peaches on one side of dough and lap the other side over in half moon shape. Seal the edges with a fork. Fry pies in skillet until brown, then turn and brown other side.

Drain on paper towels.

Fried Apple Pies

For the Fruit:

1/4 cup (1/2 a stick) of unsalted butter

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped (about 2 cups)

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

For Homemade Dough:

2-1/2 cups of self-rising flour, divided

1/2 cup Crisco

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

Yolk from one egg

1/2 cup of ice water

About 1 cup of vegetable oil, for the skillet

Powdered sugar or granulated sugar, for dusting, optional

For the fruit, melt the butter and sugar together; add chopped apples and simmer covered, over medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat, sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon over the apples, stir, taste and adjust sweetness. Set aside to cool.

For the dough, cut the shortening into 2 cups of the flour. Stir in the sugar, egg yolk and ice water until dough is sticky. Turn out onto a floured surface and sprinkle more flour on top, working it in until dough is smooth. Roll out to about 1/8- to 1/4-inch thick and cut into 4- to 6-inch circles. You may also pinch off golf ball-sized pieces and flatten individually by hand. Place about a half tablespoon of the cooled filling in the center of each round. Barely wet the edges of the round with water, fold over, lightly press down on the edges and the filling; seal the edges with the tines of a fork. Place all of the pies in a single layer onto a plate that has been lightly sprinkled with flour and refrigerate about 10 minutes.

Fry in a skillet, with about 1/2-inch of hot oil, until browned on both sides. Remove from the skillet, drain on paper towels and sprinkle with granulated sugar or dust with powdered sugar while still warm, if desired. Best served warm, but delicious if it’s cold too.

To use dried fruit, combine two small packages (about 7 ounces each) of dried fruit in two cups of water and one cup of sugar in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer about until tender. Add seasonings and proceed. Can also use peaches, apricots, mixed or other dried or fresh fruits.

To deep fry, preheat deep fryer to 375 degrees F and fry in batches to avoid chilling the oil for approximately 3-1/2 minutes, or until golden brown. Shake basket gently after approximately 30 seconds to avoid the pastry from sticking.

To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place the mini-pies on a greased cookie sheet or pan. Make a couple of small slits in the dough so the steam will vent out, brush the tops with the juice from the pan or with an egg wash over each pie if desired and sprinkle tops with a bit of granulated sugar. Bake in a 400-degree oven for approximately 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Note: The pies can be made using refrigerated pie crusts and cutting out with a small saucer or large glass. Use parchment paper on the cookie sheet. Fill the crust with the fruit, use a fork to seal and then brush with an egg beaten in about 1/4 cup water. Bake until brown.