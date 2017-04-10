Local doctors introduce new treatment for heartburn

AMORY – Local surgeon Dr. Kirk Caddell partners with Dr. Hoat Hoang at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial, and the two recently introduced a new treatment for an old malady – heartburn.

“We’re one of only three providers in the state that do this new procedure at this time,” Caddell said. “In fact, we’re one of only 170 worldwide.”

According to an online trade resource, one out of three Americans suffer from heartburn symptoms. Many of those sufferers have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and they don’t even know it.

Until recently, the only cure was a surgical procedure known as Nissen fundoplication, which has the potential to cause side effects that lead many to delay or avoid surgery. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment device called the LINX Reflux Management System to offer a new approach to treating GERD, a disease that is increasing at a rate of 30 percent every decade.

The newly approved device is a small titanium bracelet that takes over the function on a worn-out sphincter muscle to control seepage of stomach acids and other body fluids that cause problems when going in the wrong direction. The LINX procedure is an outpatient procedure, usually completed in less than one hour. Once the bracelet is put in place, it snaps together securely with a strong magnet.

“Since the device is made of titanium, it is durable enough to withstand the radiation of most magnetic resonance imaging procedures (MRIs) without becoming demagnetized,” Hoang said. “Yet, it’s still reversible if results don’t prove satisfactory.”

Recovery time for the patient is also much quicker, and traditional post-operative dietary restrictions are not necessary.

“The patient can go home and have pizza,” Hoang said.

The new procedure has limited availability due to the fact the manufacturer of the device has been very selective in choosing its surgeons, seeking the most experienced physicians available.

Medical treatment still does not take the place of bad choices individuals may make in taking care of their bodies, however. Practicing good stewardship of the body through proper diet, exercise and sufficient rest maximizes the service life of the doctor’s work in ensuring that their patients enjoy a long and productive life.