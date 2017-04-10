Luncheon showcases services of Merit Health Wound Care Center

AMORY – Dr. Dwight McComb hosted a noon speaker luncheon recently at the Merit Health Gilmore Memorial cafeteria to showcase the services of the hospital’s wound care center.

“The center has been doing things of which I wasn’t even aware,” said Lorie Bryant, director of marketing and business development, who introduced McComb to the audience.

“God heals wounds – we’re just there to help,” said McComb, giving the broad perspective on the subject.

McComb has been medical director of the Merit Health Wound Care Center since 2004. The clinic was awarded the Center of Excellence recognition in February from Healogics, the nation’s leading wound care management company.

“We are the only such clinic in the state with this distinction,” McComb said.

Drs. Roger Ratliff and James Woodward work with McComb to provide state-of-the-art services developed from concepts pioneered more than 100 years ago.

McComb narrowed a sizable list of possible discussion topics down to common causes of wounds, co-existing conditions that impact wound healing and topical wound management to affect healing as quickly as possible. A PowerPoint presentation was used to show diagrams and case photos illustrating conditions and treatments that are part of the work of the clinic.

“I was cautioned to avoid using photos that were too graphic, since this is a lunch hour,” McComb quipped. “We’re in the business of treating wounds and intercepting infections before they get to the point where amputation might be required to save a life. If things do deteriorate to that point, we have a doctor here who can take care of that,” he said, referring to surgeon Dr. Kirk Caddell, who was in the audience.

McComb listed common causes for chronic wounds, which include a population of patients that are older than ever before, widespread diabetes, other chronic diseases and obesity. A second case-in-point on which McComb focused are poor-fitting shoes for women that are marketed as fashion statements.

“Poor fitting shoes can cause infections where vital blood flow is restricted, causing numbness,” McComb said. “If you can’t feel the pain, you don’t know the wound is getting worse.”

He went on to describe another treatment offered at the clinic called Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which is instrumental in treating conditions such as skin ulcers left from radiation therapy, problems with skin grafts and various internal maladies. It’s a two-hour procedure somewhat reminiscent of the MRI tunnel or the iron lung enclosure of previous generations that can prove unsettling for patients with claustrophobia. HBOT involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or tube. The wound care center has two such chambers, and patients may pass the time with personal electronic devices, books or just taking a long nap.

McComb briefly visited a sidebar topic when he described the process of grafting skin and how grafting material is harvested from infant circumcisions.

Program director Tanya Mazzulla from clinic staff wrapped up the luncheon after the main presentation was complete.

“You are the best advocate for your healthcare,” she said.