Former Amory fire chief honored with training center dedication

AMORY – Homeowners’ insurance rates are affected by the quality of fire service available to their address. The Amory Fire Department works continually to improve its service to the citizens of Amory. A fire training facility on Waterway Drive, meant to help the AFD improve its quality, was dedicated and named on March 30 after the person whose vision promoted the effort.

“My job was to enlist the support of the city for this building,” said retired Amory Fire Chief Jimmy Bost at the dedication ceremony naming the facility in his honor. “It represents how far we’ve come.”

Bost cast the vision of a training center for the department since he first became chief in the early 1990s. The cost of the project was underwritten by fire protection funds. With the assistance of state legislators, a portion of annual allocations provided for fire departments was set aside year by year toward the project.

Mayor Brad Blalock expressed his appreciation on behalf of the citizens in his opening remarks.

“We’re second to none in the training facility we have for our firefighters,” Blalock said. “Were it not for the vision of Jimmy Bost, we wouldn’t have this.”

The construction was accomplished by both firefighters and volunteers with the major donations from area businesses, including Sherwin Williams, Lee’s Precast Concrete, Edgeworth Excavation and M&W Butane Gas.

The training center provides the venue for firefighters to earn their annual 120 hours of continuing education, which are required to keep their qualifications as active duty firefighters up-to-date without having to travel to Tupelo or Jackson. Training workshops are conducted monthly, covering scenarios such as vehicle extrication and search-and-rescue operations, in addition to putting out fires of all types.

“Everything changes in fire service,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill. “We’re continually working toward improving our standing with the fire insurance rating bureau to not only enhance our capability but also reduce rates for homeowners’ insurance policies. A one-point improvement in our rating can reflect a savings of $200 to $300 per year in homeowners’ premiums.”

A primary factor in accomplishing a better rating is having more personnel on duty.

“Currently, only fire station #1 has staff on duty around the clock,” McGonagill said. “We need 24-hour duty staff at station #2, with four firefighters on duty around the clock being ideal for us.”