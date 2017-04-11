Keep Monroe County Beautiful luncheon encourages cleanliness

AMORY – Keep Monroe County Beautiful will host its annual luncheon April 13 at the East Amory Community Center to show appreciation for those already cleaning up in their communities. It’s also offers encouragement to those wanting to clean their communities.

“We want to make sure our highways are clean,” said Keep Monroe County Beautiful District 1 Representative Edna Cox.

In addition to the luncheon, an award will be given to an individual making a difference in the appearance of Monroe County.

Cox said a citywide cleanup day is planned soon for Smithville, and Keep Monroe County Beautiful is also working with Nettleton and Keep Mississippi Beautiful for Nettleton Clean Up Day May 6.

The county luncheon, open to anyone wishing to make a difference in keeping the county litter-free, will begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes.