Keep Monroe County Beautiful luncheon encourages cleanliness
AMORY – Keep Monroe County Beautiful will host its annual luncheon April 13 at the East Amory Community Center to show appreciation for those already cleaning up in their communities. It’s also offers encouragement to those wanting to clean their communities.
“We want to make sure our highways are clean,” said Keep Monroe County Beautiful District 1 Representative Edna Cox.
In addition to the luncheon, an award will be given to an individual making a difference in the appearance of Monroe County.
Cox said a citywide cleanup day is planned soon for Smithville, and Keep Monroe County Beautiful is also working with Nettleton and Keep Mississippi Beautiful for Nettleton Clean Up Day May 6.
The county luncheon, open to anyone wishing to make a difference in keeping the county litter-free, will begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes.
Related Posts
- Keep Monroe County Beautiful sets date for annual luncheon
- Shannon man charged with failure to register as a sex offender
- MC Beautification luncheon planned for April 11
- Amory police arrest Nettleton man for grand larceny, burglary charges
- Amory police charge three subjects with felonies
- Amory police make grand larceny arrests
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Joint-board tour spotlights school facilities April 4, 2017
- Junior Auxiliary of Amory celebrates 60 years April 7, 2017
- Lions run-rule Houlka in division play April 7, 2017
- Reeves’ walkoff lifts Lady Lions over Amory April 7, 2017
- We’re continuing to get settled into life in England April 8, 2017
- Former Amory fire chief honored with training center dedication April 11, 2017
- Keep Monroe County Beautiful luncheon encourages cleanliness April 11, 2017
- Museum’s memoir writing classes help participants to save their stories April 11, 2017
- Luncheon showcases services of Merit Health Wound Care Center April 10, 2017
- Local doctors introduce new treatment for heartburn April 10, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...