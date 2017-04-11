Museum’s memoir writing classes help participants to save their stories

AMORY – “Memory…is the diary that we all carry about with us,” wrote Oscar Wilde in his play, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” As part of celebrating Mississippi’s bicentennial and Amory’s 130th birthday, the Amory Regional Museum is offering a series of free classes on memoir writing throughout 2017.

“Many people say they’ve always wanted to write some of their memories for their children or grandchildren,” said the class leader Judy Wall Crump. “I try to provide some inspiration and methods for tackling that project.”

The benefit to the museum and the community is that select essays may be combined to make up a memories publication at the end of the year, according to Crump. Participation in the project is entirely voluntary.

“So many times, history focuses on dates and important people and well-reported events, which is as it should be,” Crump said. “But what brings history alive are the stories of ordinary people who lived it – the little things like planting peas in crawdad holes on a hot spring day, or watching loved ones go off to war or the faint squeak of the ceiling fans in an old store.”

Each class will be made up of four hour-long sessions. One goal is to encourage the area’s younger people to sign up for the classes, as young people have important stories to tell as well as older residents.

Each four-week class is limited to 10 people and will cover the same material. Specific times and dates will vary throughout the year to accommodate different schedules.

The first part of the series finished on March 28. The next set of classes will begin on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the museum and will continue the following three Thursdays.

“We all have stories we’d like to have remembered, to be passed down to future generations,” Crump said. “So many times I hear people say, ‘I’ve always wanted to start writing my memoirs but I just never get around to it’ or ‘I just don’t know where to start.’ These classes can serve as an encouragement to start on that journey and give us a concrete way to save some of our stories in the place where we save our history.”

For more information, call Sarah Crump at the Amory Regional Museum at 256-2761.