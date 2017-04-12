Amory observes another banner year for the Railroad Festival

AMORY – Members of the Amory Railroad Festival committee breathed a collective sigh of relief as the 39th season came to a tremendous conclusion Sunday. Huge crowds enjoyed entertainment by large-audience-drawing acts including Trent Harmon and Lonestar. The only issue to mar a perfect weekend was a windy Thursday that cut down on traffic at the carnival, according to Pamela Casper of PBJ Happee Day Shows.

“Overall, public comment was very positive,” said co-chair Heather Jones. “We increased our booth spaces, adding specialty vendors that spilled into side streets off of Main Street.”

Patrons of the carnival waited at times for an hour to try out the new attraction of the season, the Cliffhanger. BNSF Railroad provided a big boost for the festival by presenting a check for $10,000 at the opening ceremonies.

“The committee worked hard,” Jones said. “Crews from the city and sheriff’s department all contributed to make it as stress-free as possible for an event of this size.”

The King of the Hobos inaugurated committee member Ken Smith as an official hobo at this year’s festival, conferring upon him the hobo name “Uncle Henry,” and outfitting him with his own custom-made walking stick.

“We’re debatin’ on next year,” Smith commented later with stick in hand and tongue firmly in cheek. The committee will already be getting plans started for next year at its wrap-up meeting.

“We look for next year to be the best ever, since it will be the 40th,” Jones said. “We already have a number of vendors signed up to return and an official print already done by Barley Lindsey. We still have some of this year’s shirts with Zack Stalling’s print available at the Amory Housing Authority office.”

A big draw for the Amory Railroad Festival is that it remains a free event open to all.

“You can enjoy the festival even if you don’t have a lot of money,” Jones said.