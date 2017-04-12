Ceremony held ahead of Highway 25 bypass opening

AMORY – A lingering question for many drivers was answered April 5 as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony signaling the opening of the Highway 25 bypass from south of Becker to Highway 278.

“One of the major questions I’ve been asked during my first term in office for the past four years, and it’s usually a weekly question, is, ‘When is Highway 25 going to open?’ Often, I’d just have to say, ‘Soon.’ Well, today I’m very happy to say April 13, which is really, really, really soon, and we’re very happy about it,” said Mayor Brad Blalock.

The two-lane stretch will ultimately be a connector to Corridor X, a highway system approved by Congress in 1978 as part of the Appalachian Highway Development System. The opening of Amory’s bypass is the first step in constructing a four-lane highway between Amory and Smithville and onward.

As part of Corridor X, Highway 24 in Alabama ultimately connects to Interstate 65 southwest of Huntsville. Highway 25 will ultimately link in with Highway 24 at the Alabama state line outside of Red Bay.

“This is among the highest priority of new roads to be constructed. The difficulty is you can’t build roads without money. People say you can’t solve problems without throwing money at them. Well, there are some problems you can solve with money like constructing highways,” said District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan.

He added the state’s gasoline hasn’t changed since the 1990s, causing a strain on the revenue structure for new road construction.

“We’ve got a $25 billion investment in our state highway system. There’s not a business in the world, there’s not an economic theory in the world under which you let a $25 billion investment deteriorate because you won’t spend the money to maintain it,” Bryan said.

Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Billy Kirkpatrick contributed input as far as legislative polls taken in Jackson regarding issues such as roads.

“I did my own poll on infrastructure funding. I went to the roundtable at Lulu’s in Becker. I went to the back table at Country Boys in Amory. Also, occasionally I go by Hardees at 3 p.m. when they

drink coffee. When we talk about highway funding and infrastructure, people are willing to pay. People tell me, ‘If I could see the benefit of a few extra tax dollars going to infrastructure to improve roads, I would be all for it,’” Kirkpatrick said.

Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert said the Highway 25 bypass is a unique project in that the Mississippi Department of Transportation doesn’t have many opportunities to open new capacity roads due to the strain of revenue.

“What this project we sit on today does is it makes your community a little safer. It makes your community a little bit better from an economic development standpoint. It gives you that opportunity to compete in ways that maybe you haven’t had in the past,” Tagert said.

According to Bryan, right of way has been purchased along the route for a Highway 25 four-lane between Aberdeen and Amory, making it a shovel-ready project. Funding for the project, however, is the uncertainty.

Editor’s note: The Highway 25 bypass opened ahead of schedule on April 12.