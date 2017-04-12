Davis shuts out Rams for Lions’ division win

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – Brady Davis threw just 67 pitches last Tuesday night against Vardaman. The freshman left-hander struck out seven, and the Rams only connected on three of them for hits, but did not score a run as the Hamilton Lions claimed a 13-0 Division 4-1A win.

Davis struck out the first batter he faced and got the next two to ground out for a 1-2-3 inning.

The bottom half of the inning started completely different as Tyler Holman slapped the first pitch he saw into left field for a single. Jacob Jaudon turned a bunt attempt into a base hit, but the next three in line went down to keep the game scoreless.

The Rams got their first hit off Davis in the top of the second, but a strikeout stranded the runner at second.

Even though they scored a dozen more, the Lions got the only run they would actually need in the bottom half. Jayce Evans reached on an error and stole second. Colby Sanders got the RBI with a single to left field to give Hamilton a 1-0 lead.

While Davis backed up by solid defense kept the Rams off the board, the Lions continued to roll up the offense aided by Ram errors. Hamilton’s next two runs scored on errors after Nick Harmon struck out, but reached first on a passed ball. Davis slammed a shot down the third base line, and both runners moved up on a fielder’s choice. Harmon scored on a wild pitch, and Davis raced home when the Vardaman catcher was slow tracking down the ball.

Two more errors allowed the Lions to plate two more runs in the bottom of the fourth after Sanders reached on an error, and Holman singled past third. A throwing error by the Rams’ pitcher on a chopper back to the mound allowed both runners to score for a 5-0 Hamilton lead. Before the inning was over the Lions pushed six more runs across the plate. Harmon had the only RBI in the run, the rest scoring on Vardaman mistakes and errors.

Davis gave up two more hits in the top of the fifth. but also got two strikeouts and got the final out on a ground ball.

“I felt like I had really good control tonight,” Davis said. “My fastball and my slider were both working well, and Coach (Lewis) Earnest mixed them up to keep their batters off balance. There were a lot of ground balls, but I can always trust my defense to back me up.”

“We didn’t really hit the ball well,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “We took advantage of a lot of errors but it’s a big division win, which assures us of a share of second place.”