Denominations celebrate Holy Week marked by tradition and simplicity

The Easter season is celebrated in many different ways including attending dramatic theatrical performances, dyeing chicken eggs and buying new clothes. In the Christian world, the week from Palm Sunday to Easter is commonly known as Holy Week, commemorating the passion of Jesus Christ leading up to His death, burial and resurrection.

Churches across Monroe County represent a broad spectrum of faiths with their own distinctive traditions and celebrations for Christian holidays.

Candle and the water

Perhaps the most elaborate celebrations can be found in the Catholic tradition. St. Helen’s Catholic Church of Amory hosts celebrations throughout Holy Week. The congregation is served by Sisters Lael Niblick and Mary Christine Fellerhoff, with Father Anton Chakkalakkal commuting from the Aberdeen congregation to officiate at weekend celebrations.

“We begin with Palm Sunday,” Niblick said. “We have a procession from our parish hall to the church to bless the palm leaves that represent the palm branches laid on the path where Jesus made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem. We call it Palm and Passion Sunday.”

Responsive readings of scripture passages are led by lay readers from the congregation each year, along with hymns sung to the simple accompaniment of a guitar.

On the Tuesday of Holy Week, a pilgrimage is made by representatives of the congregation to St. Peter’s Cathedral in Jackson to receive the anointing oils that are used in the church sacraments.

On Holy Thursday, also known as Maundy Thursday, attention focuses on the Last Supper with an evening mass complete with the ceremonial washing of the feet of the laity by the clergy, symbolizing the same act performed by Christ for His disciples after the Last Supper was completed. Following the service, the seasonal adornments are all taken down, leaving the walls barren for Good Friday’s solemn communion service to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. Four women from the congregation then carry a red cloth out of the church, symbolizing the carrying of Jesus’ body from the cross to the tomb.

At Good Friday’s solemn communion service, the members of the congregation file in front of the altar to reverence the cross by touching or kissing a replica of a cross.

On Holy Saturday evening after sunset, a Mass of Glory is held outdoors.

“It’s our biggest night of the year,” Niblick said.

The members gather around a bonfire from which the fire is taken to light a new Easter candle that is used to lead the procession into the church, along with the blessing of the water to be used in the baptismal font.

The predominant symbols for the Catholic Easter service are the candle, symbolizing the light of the gospel, and the water, which represents baptism.

“Easter is typically a day to receive new members,” Niblick said. “We again have readings by the members and an egg hunt for the children afterwards. Eggs are a sign for friendship that dates back to Roman times.”

Purple draping and white lilies

Mary Helen Bailey has been a member of St. James United Methodist Church of West Amory for 70 years and has witnessed transitions in leadership that can affect the kinds of celebrations held by the church.

“When the pastor changes, the vision changes,” Bailey said.

While approaches may vary, the emphases of the special days of Holy Week remain the same. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season, while Maundy Thursday focuses on the final days and hours of the passion of Christ.

The children have an important role at St. James’, memorizing speeches to be given on Easter Sunday. Easter at St. James begins with a sunrise service, after which a breakfast is enjoyed by the early risers before the main service.

Music minister Marty Polk remembered the years when Holy Week at St. James incorporated spring revival services that focused on the topics of Holy Week.

“We had a communion service on Thursday night, where the sanctuary was draped in black,” Polk said.

On Good Friday, the black décor was taken down to make way for the purple draping and white lilies that adorned the church for Easter Sunday.

“We always looked forward to it,” Polk said. “The children would have new outfits on as they stood before the congregation to recite their speeches.”

Celebrating new life

Abundant Life Fellowship of Hamilton is a newer congregation of Pentecostals established as a satellite outreach of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church. The Rev. Joseph Kennedy serves the church as pastor.

“Our theme for Easter is new life,” said Kennedy’s wife, Emily. “Our Easter celebration includes baptisms, an egg hunt for the children and photographic portraits taken of the families attending that day.”

Brother Clint Newsome is minister of music at First Baptist Church of Nettleton, as well as an interim pastor. The church hosted a combined Palm Sunday evening worship gathering with Richmond Baptist Church and Jones Chapel Baptist Church, which featured their combined choirs during the service. Other music was accompanied by a guitar which Newsome played.

“This was our big thing,” Newsome said. “We don’t have other Easter-themed events, choosing rather to make our priority manifesting the glory of God.”

A time for reflection

The Rev. Marquette Rogers pastors Bread of Life Church in Amory. The church is non-denominational, according to its mission, but Rogers’ background is in the Missionary Baptist fellowship.

“We emphasize Holy Week as a time for self-reflection,” Rogers said. “Easter is the center of our faith, and its message should be emphasized every Sunday.”

Easter Sunday at Bread of Life Church also begins bright and early with a sunrise service.

Rejoicing in the resurrection

A congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, also known as the Mormons, moved into a new chapel of its own in Smithville last year after meeting in temporary quarters at Smithville High School. Two of the staff members at Amory Municipal Library attend the congregation. Children’s librarian Michelle Bond pointed out the group places emphasis on the resurrection over the events leading up to it that are celebrated during Holy Week.

“We focus on the resurrection,” Bond said. “We do lots of music and include the sacrament of communion toward the beginning of each service.”

Latter Day Saints conduct Easter Sunday services but do not follow the religious observances of Ash Wednesday, Lent or Holy Week. LDS Easter services traditionally review New Testament and Book of Mormon accounts of Christ’s crucifixion, His resurrection and surrounding events. For these services, chapels are often decorated with white lilies and other symbols of life. Ward choirs frequently present Easter cantatas, and congregations sing Easter hymns.

Some LDS families include Easter bunnies and eggs in their family festivities for the delight of children. Such traditions are not officially discouraged, though they have no religious significance to Latter-day Saints. The focus of the holiday is religious. For Latter Day Saints, Easter is a celebration of the promise of eternal life through Christ.

Concentrating on the cross

Easter is not celebrated at the Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a denomination with locations in both Aberdeen and Amory. The Jehovah’s Witnesses believe Jesus commanded that we commemorate his death, not his resurrection. This memorial, or Lord’s Evening Meal, as church members term it, is observed each year on the anniversary of Christ’s death, according to the Bible’s lunar calendar. This year, according to the Bible’s lunar calendar, the anniversary of Jesus’ death falls on Tuesday, April 11.

The day of Jesus’ death coincided with the Jewish celebration of Passover. The rite of the Lord’s Evening Meal is observed once a year at sunset on the date of the ancient Passover feast, regardless of what day of the week it may happen to be.

Church of Christ congregations also do not observe Easter as a seasonal celebration, per Minister Jimmy Bates, who serves the congregation of Nettleton Church of Christ.

“We endeavor to carry out that which Scripture authorizes us to do,” Bates said. “Our Easter Sunday is no different from any other. The Lord’s Supper is the concluding sacrament of weekly worship, which emphasizes the crucifixion of Jesus as atonement for man’s sin.

‘We don’t do it that way anymore’

While many elders lament the changes in approaches and applications brought about by the passing of years, the tradition of celebrating the most important week in the Christian calendar continues to impact the lives of celebrants young and old, both far and near with the eternal message and hope of Easter.