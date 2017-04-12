As depressing as times sometimes get, they’re still blessings

In comparing the pageantry surrounding Peeps and Cadbury eggs to cookies and milk left out for Santa Claus, there’s no contest on which has the sweeter treat in terms of when they’re in the spotlight. The two biggest religious holidays of the Christian calendar both come with their commercial joys nobody can deny.

In previous years, a slew of religious-themed movies has been released at the box office ahead of the Easter season to entertain audiences, and the Easter bunny has never failed to hop up the spirits of the younger age groups. Still, the Christmas season excites more people with its flashiness and flare.

I vaguely remember the occasional Easter basket with vinyl records, candy and little toys in my early years but vividly recall bigger toys and joys on Christmas mornings. Some of those toys are in my attic, but those Christmas mornings are left lonelier these days.

Back in January, the scripture readings one particular Sunday at church caught my attention. The moral of turning the other cheek and relying on a higher power to work out our low points in life seemed like they came at a perfect time. The readings led up to a sermon about the beatitudes.

I was introduced to the term in 2014 but never paid that much attention until that one morning at church. These blessings, as told in the Bible, offer comfort to anyone going through a number of reasons of despair.

According to the Book of Matthew, Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are those who mourn: for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek: for they will inherit the Earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness: for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful: for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they will be called children of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward in heaven is great, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Even though I’ve been looking forward to Christmas 2017 since the week after Christmas 2016, it’s the somberness of this religious season I prefer above the commercial side of December. The solemness of ashes spread on my forehead and walking the stations of the cross don’t necessary bring a smile to my face, but it does fill my heart knowing what the season is truly about.

People and particular situations are out of our control. People are going to disappoint and show their selfishness because that’s a trait of human nature some have come to live daily. Words meant to change those ways are easily suppressed and intentionally forgotten for the lives they choose to lead.

Situations are even more unpredictable and one-sided.

We’ve all got to suffer through low points in life to know when to laugh again. We’ve all got to say goodbye to someone or something to know when to say hello to better days. The bad times make the good times great.

Lent is the season for suffering through giving up something you like to instead reflect and be closer to Christ. He suffered through persecution, betrayal and death, so abstaining from caffeine or your favorite TV show shouldn’t be too much to ask each year.

What we give up in life takes discipline, and discipline builds character. Character shows what kind of people we are.

The 1989 movie “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” though not heavy like the Book of Matthew, has a simple and memorable quote spoken in a California accent: “Be excellent to one another.” If there was more of that attitude through history, the beatitudes would carry less weight. However, people and situations are out of our control.

We can’t give up bad times for Lent but we can appreciate them in due time. We can’t predict how much time we have on Earth but we can make the best of of it. Be excellent to one another no matter if the religious season makes you want to do good deeds or solemnly reflect on what somebody else did for you.

Pageantry makes these holidays joyful, but how we treat others descent makes each day sweet. Blessed are the peacemakers, the ones with friendly attitudes and the ones who give us warm, fuzzy feelings; they’re a blessing to us all.