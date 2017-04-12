Encouragement helps motive students for statewide school assessments

Teachers and administrators across Monroe County and Mississippi have spent a portion of the school year pre-testing, preparing and pepping up students ahead of statewide assessments ranging from the MKAS to math and language arts. Even though school officials stressing how important these tests are helps students mentally prepare, encouragement from family and the community gives a little extra push as assessments begin next week.

“People need to be more positive of the children and testing. It’s more about motivating students and not being negative about testing,” said Hamilton Elementary School Principal Michelle Stevens. “We ask outside people to ask about the testing and we can explain.”

Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville recently hosted a third-grade reading gate night and at Hamilton, administrators gave a blueprint of the test. Parents were given online and paper versions of the test to give them insight.

Parents can help their children with testing by following routines.

“My biggest advice would be for students to remain in their established routines, whatever they may be like eating the night before and the day of the test and sleeping habits. I believe normalcy before the test begins is a must,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Scott Cantrell.

A pep rally to motivate students for assessments at Belle-Shivers Middle School a few weeks ago adhered to a March Madness theme, grouping homerooms as Southeastern Conference teams. It followed suit with several other motivational programs the school has had in the past.

Adding to that list, Belle-Shivers will have a parade through downtown Aberdeen Thursday, April 13 at 1 p.m. Every grade will have a float and banner, and the Aberdeen High School drumline will participate as well.

“With the parade, we want the kids to see that the community, the city and the mayor are behind them, and they believe in them. By having them walking down the street and having people waving and cheering them on, I want them to have that in their minds before they start testing,” said BES Principal Tami Doss. “They’ve shown tremendous growth. They say, ‘My teacher, my mom and my principal all believe in me, and I can’t let them down.’”

The testing window for state assessments is April 18-28.

“We have a several-week window in which to give the state tests, so it’s no longer like it was when we had four days of testing, and summer league games were not played, and afterschool activities weren’t held. There would be no way to schedule outside events around a multiple-week testing window for grades three through 11 now,” Cantrell said.

Results from assessments feed into how school districts are rated. Doss has driven the point home with parents and students about how critical assessments are not just to individual schools but communities as well.

“This doesn’t stop with us; this goes through the whole community. When businesses come to town, they ask about the school district. It’s more than a test,” Doss said.

Cantrell offers the same sentiment and plea for parents to encourage their children for assessments.

“We want all stakeholders to be proud of our rankings within the statewide accountability system, and without maximum effort by our students, a maximum score for our district is not possible. There are so many issues tied to our accountability rating, such as school funding, economic development within our area and construction and purchase of homes in our area. Therefore, we need our students to do their best. Whether one agrees with assigning schools and districts letter grades based on the results of these state tests, the fact is that a rating will be assigned, and we want our district’s rating to be a true representation of the high quality school district that the Monroe County School District is,” Cantrell said.