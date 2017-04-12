Greenhill relishes role behind the scenes with Lady Bulldogs

Most people can remember where they were when the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs ended the University of Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak on March 31.

For Amory native Megan Greenhill, who serves as as student athletic trainer for the Lady Bulldogs, that spot was right there on the MSU bench.

“One thing Coach (Vic Schaefer) told them every time they were in overtime is we’re built for this, and I know we can win this game,” Greenhill said. “When he was saying that, I got a lot more confident. Whenever Morgan (William) ended up with the ball, I thought, ‘Foul her.’ When she hit that shot and it went in, my boss and I stood up, yelled and stared at each other. I thought, ‘We just beat UConn. We just ended that streak.’”

Greenhill said the basketball team was confident going into the game all week long after their win over Baylor clinched their spot in the Final Four.

“I was really nervous but the girls kept saying that they had a really good feeling about the game,” she said.

During Greenhill’s postseason trips with the Lady Dogs, she traveled to Oklahoma City and Dallas and said she had many new experiences. In Oklahoma City, she named going to the bombing memorial and seeing an OKC Thunder game as her two favorite moments outside the MSU games. In Dallas, Greenhill and the team attended several events just for the Final Four participants.

“I had never been to Oklahoma before so I got to check off another state and attend my first NBA game, which was a cool experience,” Greenhill said. “The second night they had a salute, which was for all four teams. The invitation was on our bed with a cowboy hat, which was the theme of the week. They had the trophy there, a bull, and a lot of line dancing and food. The teams could interact with each other which was great since they would be playing each other just days later. We were also given Final Four belt buckles.”

The team was treated like royalty during their Dallas trip.

“We had police escorts everywhere we went,” Greenhill said. “Every time we went somewhere, people wanted to take pictures. It was such a unique experience.”

Greenhill named getting to help cut down the net after beating Baylor to seal their spot in the Final Four as one of her favorite experiences.

“It happened so fast, and they had a rope up so that no one could come on the court. When they started cutting the net, we got to watch the girls do their thing which was amazing,” she said. “When they asked if we want to cut, we said of course. It was fun being up on the ladder, seeing all the girls celebrating and everyone in the stands who stayed to cheer. Every time someone cut the net, people went crazy, no matter who it was. It was cool that I got to keep that. I have it in a folder, and I’m going to make a scrapbook.”

Before working with women’s basketball, Greenhill first became a student athletic trainer in her sophomore year, working first with track, tennis and cross country. She said she has always been a fan of the MSU women’s team and that was her first choice for who she wanted to work with.

“My dad suggested I look into it because we were at their senior night my freshman year, and they recognized their student athletic trainer,” Greenhill said. “When I got the position, every new student has to start out with the football team in preseason camp, and after school starts, they assign us to whatever sport. At the end of my sophomore year, we had a student trainer draft, and that’s when I ended up with basketball. I love it, and it’s great to keep being a part of that.”

Greenhill works under a full-time trainer and has a wide range of duties, including treatments, rehabbing injuries, filling up water and Gatorade during practice and stopping blood and removing it from the players’ jerseys during practice.

Her favorite part of being a student trainer is forming friendships with the players, and Greenhill named Morgan William and Blair Schaefer as being two girls she was close with.

“All the girls are so down to earth and funny. We give them ice baths after practice to help them recover, and they always have a new story, song or dance that leads to a whole lot of laughter,” she said. “When I got engaged during Christmas break, my fiance told the girls before I knew about it. They were so excited and glad to be a part of it. We have team dinners, and I have a similar major with a couple of the girls. Getting to know them on a personal level is really cool.”

Greenhill said it’s been impressive to see where the women’s basketball program has gone during her time at MSU.

“It’s such a difference in what they looked like from the first game I saw in middle school to now,” she said. “My senior year in high school and my freshmen year of college, I really became a fan, and last year, when they went to the Sweet 16, I knew I wanted to be a part of that. From Day 1 this year, Coach Schaefer reminded them that they were a national championship team if they did things right, and going through the big winning streak at the beginning of the year made me know we could go all the way. I think they will be back next year and have their heads on straight and be ready to go get that title.”