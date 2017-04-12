Hampton inks with MUW, becomes first Amory volleyball signee

Amory senior Sarah Hampton is making history in more than one way.

Hampton is not only signing with the Mississippi University for Women’s first volleyball team, but she’s the first Amory volleyball player to sign a college scholarship.

“I’m excited about signing with the W because it’s their first year to have a volleyball team, and I’m the first person to sign from Amory volleyball,” Hampton said. “It’s a big achievement for a lot of hard work.”

Hampton hopes her signing can inspire her teammates to do the same in the future.

“It hopefully gives the younger kids with our program hope that they can go somewhere,” she said. “Maybe they will work hard and get to sign in the future.”

Hampton highlighted several memories from her senior season.

“We beat Pontotoc, and that was a huge achievement. Winning five division games was also an achievement,” Hampton said. “We had a good season, winning more games than in the three years before that combined. To be able to stick with it from when we didn’t have anything to now is an achievement.”

Amory volleyball coach Angel Greenhill called Hampton one of her leaders during a successful 2016 season.

“This is a very big day for us. Sarah received our captain award, and she was a natural leader,” Greenhill said. “She would step on the floor and encourage everyone, especially the younger players. She came a long way for our program, from when it was winning maybe two games to 13 this past season. It’s so exciting to have our first signee. I told her when we found out, ‘You just made history because no one from Amory has ever done this.’ She will always be the first one, and that’s really exciting for her and our program to know we had a player stand out enough that a college coach wants them.”