Highway 25 bypass opening today
By Ray Van Dusen | 8:34 am | April 12, 2017 | News
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Highway 25 bypass from south of Becker to Highway 278 in Amory is opening to traffic Wednesday, April 12. MDOT urges motorists to use caution as crews work to complete the final construction items on the new section of road. Flagmen will be present.
