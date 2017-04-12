 

Highway 25 bypass opening today

By | 8:34 am | April 12, 2017 | News

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Highway 25 bypass from south of Becker to Highway 278 in Amory is opening to traffic Wednesday, April 12. MDOT urges motorists to use caution as crews work to complete the final construction items on the new section of road. Flagmen will be present.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
