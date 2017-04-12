Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match
AMORY – On Good Friday 2014, Jerry “The King” Lawler defeated Neil “The Real Deal” Taylor at an Outlaw Wrestling Organization event in Amory. On April 14, the two will face each other again with a little help from their friends.
Lawler will team with Derrick King, and Taylor will pair with Gene Jackson for the main event for a tag team match.
“Lawler has been on our wishlist for a while, but he’s been really busy. We planned on getting him for a show in Houston, but several people around here were saying they’d like to see him again. He was open on the upcoming date, so we’ve got him coming back,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell Moore.
In addition to the main event, there are several other appearances featuring OWO favorites like Barry Wolf, Curley Moe, “Hollywood” Jimmy Blaylock and the Pink and Black Attack. Additionally, Parental Advisory will reunite.
Meet and greet at the East Amory Community Center begins at 5:15 p.m., and doors open at 6:45 p.m. Bell time is at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 315-9709.
