Nettleton tops Hatley to stay in first place

HATLEY – The Nettleton Lady Tigers put up an early lead on their way to an 11-3 Division 4-3A win over Hatley last Tuesday night.

The win keeps Nettleton in first place in the division. The two meet again this week in a rematch.

“This was a good division win. We usually don’t play well over here,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We came out and got on them early and were playing really well. We started chasing balls out of the stirke zone and went in a lull for a few innings late.”

Nettleton capitalized on a two-out error in the first inning off the bat of Lauren Hall, who beat out a bad throw to keep the inning alive.

“It was a senior right there that had an opportunity to hang her head and pout. She missed the pitch, hit it to the pitcher, but busted her tail down the line there,” Kidd said. “It turned into a bad throw and then we had a runner at second with two outs and ended up with three runs out of it. It’s a big hustle play by a veteran player.”

After Hall reached base, Kylie Leach was hit by a pitch. Danielle McCord and Briana Holland each capitalized with an RBI single and an RBI double respectively. Hall also scored on a passed ball, and Nettleton took the early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Nettleton added two more runs. Claire Oswalt drew a walk to lead off, and Jayla Patterson hustled for an infield single. Jolie Parker drove both runs home with a two-run single up the middle.

Hatley made it 5-1 in the bottom half when Caitlin Howard led off with a base hit and scored when Jules Rimmer reached on an error.

Nettleton got that run back and more with a four-run third inning. McCord doubled with one out, and Oswalt was hit by a pitch. Katie Grace Payne hit a two-out, two-run double to right center to make it 7-1. Patterson got on again with a hit, stole second, and she and Payne both scored when Parker reached on an error.

Hatley cut into the 9-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Rylee Bourland and Rimmer hit back-to-back RBI singles to drive in Allison Easter, who singled to open the inning, and Madison Seals, who had drawn a walk.

Nettleton added two insurance runs in the fifth. Holland was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a wild pitch. Patterson grabbed her third hit of the night, an RBI single to plate Oswalt.

McCord picked up the win, scattering five hits and walking just one.

“We’ve been riding the fire out of Danielle, and she’s been really good for us this year,” Kidd said. “She didn’t locate some off speed pitches tonight like we’re wanting her to, but she finds a way to get it done.”

Kidd called it a true team win.

“Everybody played a big part of this win,” Kidd said. “From Kam (Miller) at first base being our flex player to just some pinch hit at bats, it was a team win right there. Our defense played very well today. They hustled and got after it tonight.”