Amory Police Department receives another donation for K9 unit

AMORY – The Amory Police Department received another donation at the April 4 board of aldermen meeting earmarked for reestablishing a K9 unit. Edward Coale, Jr., who presented a $5,000 donation in March, returned with another donation.

Coale presented a check for $1,000, received from his sister in Maryland, to officer Eric Wigginton, who represented Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, who was unable to attend the meeting.

“I have some friends who will also be making a donation in the future,” Coale said.

In other business, Amory Regional Museum Director Bo Miller received approval for two new hires to fill staffing needs at the museum.

Alderman-at-large Tyrone James made a motion for the meeting to be adjourned in memory of the late Don Nails, the city’s longest-tenured employee, who died March 17. Nails was a 41-year veteran of the Amory Park and Recreation Department.

“He was a good friend and a dependable worker for the city,” James said. “He had 646 hours of accumulated vacation time that he never used.”