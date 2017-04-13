Amory tennis closes out division with win over Shannon

AMORY – The Amory tennis team finished the regular season on a strong note, picking up a 6-1 win over Shannon at home on Thursday night.

In singles competition, Amory’s Will Buskirk defeated Shannon’s Brandon Floyd with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In girls’ singles, Meredith Crouch was also victorious, beating Shannon’s Anna Camp 6-0, 6-1.

Eli Black and Alex Box won in boys’ doubles, defeating Shannon’s Jacob Lindsey and Layton Nguyen with scores of 6-0, 6-2. Jordan Atkins and Andrew Schmoock also won in boys’ doubles against Halen Moore and Coty Beard with scores of 6-2, 6-0.

In girls’ doubles, Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes took down Shannon’s Lashona Montgomery and Britnie Camp 6-1, 6-0.

Genee Summers and Jasmine Conner also won in girls’ doubles against Shannon’s Roshiya McGee and Cheyanne Norman with scores of 6-1, 6-2.

In mixed doubles, Megan Finney and Aaron Goldman fell in a tiebreaker with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 0-1.

The team win was on the heels of beating Corinth 4-3 in Amory’s previous match.

“As a team, we were late finding our rhythm, and that cost us a playoff spot,” Amory coach Linzy Patterson said. “We finished the season 5-3, and overall I’m pleased with the performance of the kids heading into the division tournament on Tuesday. If they play like they are capable of playing, we will have quite a few kids that will qualify for the state tournament.”