 

Amory tennis closes out division with win over Shannon

By | 7:15 am | April 13, 2017 | Sports

AMORY – The Amory tennis team finished the regular season on a strong note, picking up a 6-1 win over Shannon at home on Thursday night.

Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Amory's Meredith Crouch swept her singles opponent with scores of 6-0, 6-1 against Shannon.

In singles competition, Amory’s Will Buskirk defeated Shannon’s Brandon Floyd with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In girls’ singles, Meredith Crouch was also victorious, beating Shannon’s Anna Camp 6-0, 6-1.
Eli Black and Alex Box won in boys’ doubles, defeating Shannon’s Jacob Lindsey and Layton Nguyen with scores of 6-0, 6-2. Jordan Atkins and Andrew Schmoock also won in boys’ doubles against Halen Moore and Coty Beard with scores of 6-2, 6-0.
In girls’ doubles, Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes took down Shannon’s Lashona Montgomery and Britnie Camp 6-1, 6-0.
Genee Summers and Jasmine Conner also won in girls’ doubles against Shannon’s Roshiya McGee and Cheyanne Norman with scores of 6-1, 6-2.
In mixed doubles, Megan Finney and Aaron Goldman fell in a tiebreaker with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 0-1.
The team win was on the heels of beating Corinth 4-3 in Amory’s previous match.
“As a team, we were late finding our rhythm, and that cost us a playoff spot,” Amory coach Linzy Patterson said. “We finished the season 5-3, and overall I’m pleased with the performance of the kids heading into the division tournament on Tuesday. If they play like they are capable of playing, we will have quite a few kids that will qualify for the state tournament.”

Courtesy Amory tennis seniors Jordan Atkins and Megan Finney were honored before Thursday's match against Shannon.

