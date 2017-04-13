Amory tennis closes out division with win over Shannon
AMORY – The Amory tennis team finished the regular season on a strong note, picking up a 6-1 win over Shannon at home on Thursday night.
In singles competition, Amory’s Will Buskirk defeated Shannon’s Brandon Floyd with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In girls’ singles, Meredith Crouch was also victorious, beating Shannon’s Anna Camp 6-0, 6-1.
Eli Black and Alex Box won in boys’ doubles, defeating Shannon’s Jacob Lindsey and Layton Nguyen with scores of 6-0, 6-2. Jordan Atkins and Andrew Schmoock also won in boys’ doubles against Halen Moore and Coty Beard with scores of 6-2, 6-0.
In girls’ doubles, Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes took down Shannon’s Lashona Montgomery and Britnie Camp 6-1, 6-0.
Genee Summers and Jasmine Conner also won in girls’ doubles against Shannon’s Roshiya McGee and Cheyanne Norman with scores of 6-1, 6-2.
In mixed doubles, Megan Finney and Aaron Goldman fell in a tiebreaker with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 0-1.
The team win was on the heels of beating Corinth 4-3 in Amory’s previous match.
“As a team, we were late finding our rhythm, and that cost us a playoff spot,” Amory coach Linzy Patterson said. “We finished the season 5-3, and overall I’m pleased with the performance of the kids heading into the division tournament on Tuesday. If they play like they are capable of playing, we will have quite a few kids that will qualify for the state tournament.”
Related Posts
- Amory tennis dominates in home matches against Houston
- Amory inducts 35 students into National Technical Honor Society
- Amory tennis players reach state semis
- Tennis team qualifies five for state
- Summers, Trautman go for tennis state championship
- Shannon man charged with failure to register as a sex offender
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Melissa Meador
Search
- Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match April 12, 2017
- Hamilton community sends up prayers for one of its own April 13, 2017
- As depressing as times sometimes get, they’re still blessings April 12, 2017
- Ceremony held ahead of Highway 25 bypass opening April 12, 2017
- Amory observes another banner year for the Railroad Festival April 12, 2017
- Hamilton community sends up prayers for one of its own April 13, 2017
- Williams’ homer clinches Panthers’ crucial division win April 13, 2017
- Amory tennis closes out division with win over Shannon April 13, 2017
- Amory Police Department receives another donation for K9 unit April 13, 2017
- Nettleton aldermen approve NPD car purchase April 13, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...