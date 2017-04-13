 

Dollar Generals adding to convenience, tax bases

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Jerry McDonald of Aberdeen walks out of the new Dollar General location on the town's southside. Aberdeen's location is the first of three new Dollar Generals to open in the county.

Doors opened last week to one of three Dollar Generals new to Monroe County, and another location is expected to open this weekend.
Aberdeen’s second location, at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street, opened last week, and residents of the area are appreciative.
“Everyone is thankful it’s on this side of town,” said store manager Melissa Hill. “People have said it’s nice and big and it has plenty of products. Lots of people have stopped by just to look.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Aberdeen’s Dollar General Friday at 10 a.m.
According to Dollar General District Manager Joel Anderson, Hatley’s location is projected to open at 5 p.m. on April 16.
“It’s amazing how many people are anticipating it being open. It’s going to really help our tax base and property taxes,” said Hatley Mayor George King. “They didn’t ask for a tax incentive, and we didn’t give any tax incentive. It all came out of the blue.”
Wren’s Dollar General is still under construction, and Anderson is unsure of when it will open.
Aberdeen and Hatley’s locations’ hours are from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and both locations are taking applications online at dollargeneral.com/careers.
“There’s always excitement with a new store. Aberdeen is convenient for people passing through town. Some people who generally wouldn’t stop in Aberdeen will shop in town now, since it’s on the highway,” Anderson said. “We are a convenience. We’re putting stores in neighborhoods, and it’s like the people have a small town community-type store.”

