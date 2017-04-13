Hamilton community sends up prayers for one of its own
HAMILTON – As if numerous Palm Sunday services coincidentally resonated into one accord this week, Hamilton residents have come together in prayer and in play on baseball and softball fields for a common cause – Isaac Winders. The 2009 Hamilton High School graduate was diagnosed with cancer last year, and his conditions worsened last week.
On Wednesday evening, people filled the high school’s football field bleachers to pray for Winders and his family hours before he passed away.
“Tabitha Elway sent me a text Monday night at 10:30 and asked for me not to kill her since it was so late but said it was laid on her heart to do something for him. Everybody wants to know what they can do, but there’s nothing to do but pray,” said Hope Cross, who helped organize the event led by Hamilton pastors.
The event swelled through word of mouth and by being set as an event on Facebook. According to Cross, athletes from T-ball age to high school started rallying for Winders Monday as well.
“Hamilton and Smithville’s players had a group prayer before their game Monday, and there were love offerings and signs saying that we are praying for Isaac. All the other teams in Hamilton are playing for Isaac too,” said Cross as she flipped through photos on her cell phone of baseball and softball players with “IW” marked on their hands.
Several signs also referenced Romans 8:13 at games.
Both Cross and Elway have strong ties to Winders and his family.
Several events like Striking Out Cancer for Isaac were held to benefit Winders late last year.
