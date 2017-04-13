Howard pitches multi-purpose center to Aberdeen aldermen
ABERDEEN – During the April 4 board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Maurice Howard requested permission to get competitive bids from architecture firms to get a dollar figure for a proposed multi-purpose gymnasium behind Stinson Field.
“It’s a gym, a senior citizens’ facility with a pool and a gym for park and rec,” Howard said. “We’re going to create this facility to bring in our park and recs, also the community center will all have a space at this one multi complex.”
Howard, who has done research regarding city bonds and is working toward matching grant support, anticipated the price to be between $3-$6 million. He said the timeframe to build the facility is two-and-a-half years. He estimated design costs to be between $2,500 and $4,500.
“We’re creating something for the entire community. It’s not just for one selective group but it’s for the entire city of Aberdeen,” Howard said.
The issue was tabled to executive session, but no action was taken.
In other financial matters, Howard stressed the need for new lawnmowers. He requested two or three Scag mowers be purchased with insurance money coming back for the city’s Bobcat. He also suggested purchasing a used Bobcat. Upon board request, Howard will have copies of competitive quotes for the zero-turn mowers to present aldermen for a future meeting.
Also on the subject of mowing, Howard presented an additional bid of $35,000 to mow Oddfellows East Cemetery from Brighter Days Lawn Service, which was approved during a previous meeting to mow city-owned cemeteries.
“The only problem I see is the taxpayers paying $35,000…the taxpayers. We need to collect the money from the cemetery,” said Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing.
Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington said the city can’t pick up the bill for property the city doesn’t own, but Howard, who added he’s fighting to keep Oddfellows East in better conditions, said the property is under adjudication.
The matter was taken to executive session, but no action was taken.
In a different cleanup manner, Howard announced the next citywide cleanup day will be June 24.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth reported about her recent community meeting for her ward and passed along citizen requests for speed bumps in areas like Forest, High and Long streets.
During citizen input, Mattie Ewing Holliday voiced her concern of people dumping garbage and dead animals on Peacock Alley, and Ginny Pounders asked about a city ordinance about four-wheeler use on city streets.
There’s no city ordinance, but Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said all-terrain vehicles are designated for off-road use. Several people piped in with similar concerns about ATVs in different areas of downtown. Randle said his department has been stopping more people on four-wheelers, especially at gas stations.
