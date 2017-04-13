Williams’ homer clinches Panthers’ crucial division win

HATLEY – There couldn’t have been a more ideal time for Amory senior Jackson Williams’ first career home run.

The Panthers’ second baseman blasted a two-run shot for the eventual game-winning runs in a 3-1 victory over Division 1-4A rival Corinth on Thursday night.

“I’ve never hit a home run in my life. It was my first one, but I knew it was gone when it came off the bat,” Williams said. “It was a fast ball, first pitch. It felt pretty big because Ryan (Morgan) was throwing a really good game, and he wasn’t letting up many hits. Our guys got pretty pumped up after that.”

The game was played at Hatley after power outages at Amory High School and featured a pitcher’s duel between Amory’s Ryan Morgan and Corinth’s Jackson Lancaster.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a walk, an error, a hit batsman and an infield single by Kyle Crigger.

Amory didn’t get on the board until Williams’ big homer in the fourth. Morgan drew a walk ahead of him.

“That home run fired our guys up and made them act differently,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “I know it’s his first home run. It came at a great time, and it gave everyone a little pep.”

The Panthers used their speed to add an insurance run in the fifth. Jake Kirkpatrick legged out an infield single, and Caleb Haney, who had drawn a walk, raced around from second to score.

Lancaster allowed two hits, walked three and struck out nine. Morgan scattered three hits, walked one and had six strikeouts, including a big one to end the game with two runners on.

“Ryan kept a very potent lineup in check,” Chad Williams said. “I thought he did a good job of pounding the zone. He had to throw a few unnecessary pitches tonight because their run was unearned. The main thing was after the light episode at our place and we come here with some rain, I thought it was two teams battling their butts off tonight. It went down to the wire, and this win is huge for us because it puts us back in a tie for first place.”

The win puts the Panthers in a three-way tie for first place in 1-4A with Corinth and Itawamba AHS. Each team sits at 5-2 with three division contests remaining.