 

First Friends honors its supporters through annual banquet

By | 6:00 am | April 14, 2017 | News
COURTESY Pictured are members of the Amory Middle School Builders’ Club, from left, Gabby Hill, Hartlee Gasper, Jillian Cox, Jamyah Hughes, Kym Morrow, Nhi Nguyen and Leah Hood.

Pictured are members of the Amory Middle School Builders’ Club, from left, Gabby Hill, Hartlee Gasper, Jillian Cox, Jamyah Hughes, Kym Morrow, Nhi Nguyen and Leah Hood.

For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – First Friends Respite Center provides daycare for elderly citizens, as well as memory- impaired people and their caregivers. Its staff and volunteers entertained supporters March 21 at First Friends’ 16th annual banquet, which is held as an appreciation to community supporters.
After a meal served in the gym of First Baptist Church, the crowd was entertained by music of the 1940s led by Jeff Colburn and his instrumental ensemble. A fashion show featuring the modeling of clothing from local shops followed. Models were community volunteers, staff from First Friends and Kiwanis Club-sponsored volunteers from Amory Middle School.
First Friends opened on Jan. 8, 2001 as one of the very first sources for Alzheimer’s information through care counseling and its monthly support group. The adult daycare is the flagship entity for nonprofit daycare in Mississippi.

