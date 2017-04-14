First Friends honors its supporters through annual banquet
For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – First Friends Respite Center provides daycare for elderly citizens, as well as memory- impaired people and their caregivers. Its staff and volunteers entertained supporters March 21 at First Friends’ 16th annual banquet, which is held as an appreciation to community supporters.
After a meal served in the gym of First Baptist Church, the crowd was entertained by music of the 1940s led by Jeff Colburn and his instrumental ensemble. A fashion show featuring the modeling of clothing from local shops followed. Models were community volunteers, staff from First Friends and Kiwanis Club-sponsored volunteers from Amory Middle School.
First Friends opened on Jan. 8, 2001 as one of the very first sources for Alzheimer’s information through care counseling and its monthly support group. The adult daycare is the flagship entity for nonprofit daycare in Mississippi.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match April 12, 2017
- Lady Lions walk it off to win county tourney April 14, 2017
- Dollar Generals adding to convenience, tax bases April 13, 2017
- Highway 25 bypass opening today April 12, 2017
- Greenhill relishes role behind the scenes with Lady Bulldogs April 12, 2017
- Lady Lions walk it off to win county tourney April 14, 2017
- Tigers fall to Cougars in seventh inning April 14, 2017
- Nettleton aldermen approve NPD car purchase April 14, 2017
- Supervisors lend support of grant for water line expansion April 14, 2017
- First Friends honors its supporters through annual banquet April 14, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...